Stephen Amell: “If Hawkeye Can Be In The Avengers, Then Green Arrow Can Be In The Justice League”

While it's already been established by DC Comics' Geoff Johns that the DC TV Universe is separate from the DC Cinematic Universe, it's not deterring fans from asking Arrow star Stephen Amell if he would like to be a part of the Justice League movie.

During a panel at Salt Lake Comic Con this weekend, Amell faced the usual Justice League question, and he gave one of his most lively and entertaining responses yet.

"I don't think that logistics are going to make it possible for the television universe and cinematic universe to co-exist," said Amell. "We shoot for ten months out of the year, literally ten months. And, boy, I'm just thinking about how difficult it's going to be for when we do crossover episodes with The Flash, the logistics of that."

Amell added, "Sure, I'd like to be in it. Absolutely! If Hawkeye can be in the Avengers, then Green Arrow can be in the Justice League."

Amell continued, "But listen, and I've said this before, and I'm repeating myself, but let me say it again. We aren't playing the television versions of Green Arrow, Black Canary, Flash, Firestorm, Arsenal, and on down the line. Oh, yeah, Arsenal. We're playing the versions. We're trying to play the definitive versions as they exist right now. And we don't need the movies to justify our television show."

Then, Amell offered his own personal hopes for the DC Cinematic Universe. "Boy, as a fan, I really, really hope that [Batman V. Superman] Dawn of Justice is good, really hope. And I think it will be."

Arrow Season 3 premieres on Wednesday, October 8, 2014 at 8 PM ET on The CW.