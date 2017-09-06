Stephen Amell Talks About Who’s In The Grave On Arrow

During an appearance at Heroes & Villains Fan Fest last weekend, Stephen Amell was asked if he now knew who was in the mysterious grave in the flash forward on the Arrow Season 4 premiere.

Amell initially joked, "It's not me."

He then added, "I don't. That's not for me to know. That's for our producers to know. It's only for me to know if and when I need to do something if we end up doing another flash forward in the show. I needed to know certain things about the scene without knowing who it actually was when we did the initial flash forward. I just needed to simply know that the person I wanted to kill was a him and that the person that was in the grave was someone I cared a lot about. That's all I needed to know. I don't need to know the specifics until if and when we shoot another flash forward scene if there was something else that I had to say."

When it was pointed out that if it wasn't someone Oliver cared about in the grave, he could have been laughing, Amell joked, "Barry: 'Oliver are you ok?' I hated him or her or it or them."

