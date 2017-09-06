Stephen King Reviews Netflix's Adaptation of Gerald’s Game

Filming on Gerald's Game, Netflix's adaptation of Stephen King's 1992 suspense novel of the same name, commenced in October and is already in post-production. And even though we don't know when we'll get our first look at it, King was provided with a rough cut and has posted a very positive review of it.

"Saw a rough cut of Mike Flanagan's GERALD'S GAME yesterday," he tweeted on Friday. "Horrifying, hypnotic, terrific. It's gonna freak you out."

Additionally, a week ago, director Mike Flanagan talked-up the project, making sure to praise his two stars. "We're in post right now, and I'm so, so excited about this one," he told Dread Central. "Carla and Bruce [Greenwood] were both amazing – it really is some of the best work I've ever seen from either of them. This has been a dream project for a long time, and I'm thrilled to report that it exceeded even my expectations. I can't wait for it to get out into the world."

At the end of January, Gugino talked about what made the project so challenging. "It was one of the hardest, most challenging shoots I've ever done, which is saying a lot," she shared with Den of Geek. "It's one of the most fulfilling things I've done. I love this woman…you're dealing with something that has elements of horror, but also is really more of a thriller, in the vain of a Misery. And she is also dealing with this childhood sexual trauma with her father, and those are all tricky tones to find together."

Gerald's Game follows Gerald and Jessie Burlingame, who have gone to their summer home on a warm weekday in October for a romantic interlude. After being handcuffed to her bedposts, Jessie tires of her husband's games, until things take an unexpectedly tragic turn. Still handcuffed, she is trapped and alone. Painful memories from her childhood bedevil her. Her only company is a hungry stray dog and the voices that populate her mind. As night comes, she is unsure whether it is her imagination or if she has another companion: someone watching her from the corner of her dark bedroom.

The cast features Carla Gugino (Watchmen) and Bruce Greenwood (Star Trek into Darkness) as Jessie and Gerald Burlingame. It also includes Henry Thomas (Gangs of New York), Carel Struycken (Men in Black), Kate Siegel (Ouija: Origin of Evil), and Chiara Aurelia (Agent Carter).

It was directed by Mike Flanagan, who helmed Relativity Media's Oculus (2013) and the Netflix's Hush (2016). Flanagan also co-wrote the script with his Oculus and Before I Wake collaborator Jeff Howard.

