Supernatural's Jensen Ackles Performs Lynyrd Skynyrd’s Simple Man

On Saturday night at VanCon 2015, Supernatural star Jenesen Ackles performed a powerful cover Lynyrd Skynyrd's popular song "Simple Man." Ackles was joined on stage by indie rock band Louden Swain and his fellow Supernatural cast members: Mark Sheppard on drums and Richard Speight Jr. on bass.

"Simple Man" is from Lynyrd Skynyrd's debut album and is about a boy respecting and listening to the wisdom of his mother. The song was used in third episode of Season 5 of Supernatural. Ackles has a strong affinity toward classic rock and Lynyrd Skynyrd as he's previously performed their most popular song, "Sweet Home Alabama."

Check out his performance in the video below.

Supernatural will return for Season 11 on The CW on October 7th.