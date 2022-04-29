Daily Distraction - April 29th, 2022

Bray Wyatt Engaged
Spider-Verse 2 Delayed
Madame Web Release Date Revealed
Moon Knight Episode 4 Twist Ending
New Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero Release Date
Super Mario Movie Delayed
Franchises
Arrow
DC
Marvel
The Walking Dead
Star Wars
Star Trek
Anime
Horror
Power Rangers
WWE
Gaming
IRL
Movies
Arrow
Movie News
Database
Metacritic Rankings
Release Schedule
Anticipation Rankings
Top Grossing Comic Movies
Movie Reviews
The Batman
Spider-Man: No Way Home
Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness
Uncharted
Morbius
Eternals
Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbldore
TV
Arrow
TV News
Database
Metacritic Rankings
Upcoming Episodes
TV Reviews
The Witcher
Obi-Wan Kenobi
She-Hulk
The Mandalorian
Boba Fett
Ms. Marvel
Peacemaker
Comics
Arrow
Comic News
Comic Reviews
Marvel
DC
Image
BOOM! Studios
Gaming
Arrow
Gaming News
Video Game Reviews
Tabletop Reviews
Nintendo
Xbox
PlayStation
Mobile
PC
Tabletop
Marvel's Avengers
Anime
Arrow
Anime News
Dragon Ball Super
Pokemon
Attack on Titan
Boruto
My Hero Academia
One Piece
Podcasts
Arrow
Comicbook Nation
Phase Zero
A Wild Podcast Has Appeared
Video
Paramount+
Dark Mode
Menu Icon
Search
Search
Close Search
Franchises
Arrow
DC
Marvel
The Walking Dead
Star Wars
Star Trek
Anime
Horror
Power Rangers
WWE
Gaming
IRL
Movies
Arrow
Movie News
Database
Metacritic Rankings
Release Schedule
Anticipation Rankings
Top Grossing Comic Movies
Movie Reviews
The Batman
Spider-Man: No Way Home
Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness
Uncharted
Morbius
Eternals
Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbldore
TV
Arrow
TV News
Database
Metacritic Rankings
Upcoming Episodes
TV Reviews
The Witcher
Obi-Wan Kenobi
She-Hulk
The Mandalorian
Boba Fett
Ms. Marvel
Peacemaker
Comics
Arrow
Comic News
Comic Reviews
Marvel
DC
Image
BOOM! Studios
Gaming
Arrow
Gaming News
Video Game Reviews
Tabletop Reviews
Nintendo
Xbox
PlayStation
Mobile
PC
Tabletop
Marvel's Avengers
Anime
Arrow
Anime News
Dragon Ball Super
Pokemon
Attack on Titan
Boruto
My Hero Academia
One Piece
Podcasts
Arrow
Comicbook Nation
Phase Zero
A Wild Podcast Has Appeared
Video
Paramount+
Twitter
Facebook
Instagram
Video
Search
Search
Search
Close Search
Daily Distraction - April 29th, 2022
By
ComicBook.com Staff
- April 30, 2022 05:20 am EDT
Share
0 Comments
0
✖
Start the Conversation
of
UP NEXT