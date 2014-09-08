The Walking Dead’s David Alpert: “I Cannot Wait Until We Introduce Negan”

One of the big questions fans have had about AMC's The Walking Dead is when and if Negan will be introduced to the series. In the comic books, Negan is known for repeatedly uttering a certain four-letter word, which is a word AMC will not air.

However, the producers of the show have made it clear that Negan will eventually be introduced on the show, and if executive producer Dave Alpert has his way it sounds like his introduction will be sooner rather than later.

In an interview on the AMC blog, Alpert was asked about the one element of the show that he wished was in the comic books. Alpert flipped the question around and talked about the element from the comic books that he most wanted to bring on the show.

"It's more like things in the comic that I can't wait to get to," said Alpert. "I cannot wait until we introduce Negan. He is just like the coolest f—ing character on the planet. You thought the Governor was bad news?"

Alpert added, "[Laughs] Man, wait until you meet Negan! He's one of the greatest villains ever created. It's so exciting."

As far as if Negan will be introduced during Season 5 of The Walking Dead, Alpert didn't say. However, he did talk about the theme for Season 5.

"I think with Season 4, Scott Gimple really focused on whether you can get away from the things that you've done. Can you turn your back on your past? I think Season 5 is a response to that, in that you are what you've done, where you've been and where you're from," said Alpert.