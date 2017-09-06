The Walking Dead’s Norman Reedus Plays Facebreakers With Jimmy Fallon

On Friday night's Tonight Show, The Walking Dead's Norman Reedus played a game of Facebreakers with host Jimmy Fallon. In the Facebreakers game, Reedus and Fallon used crossbows to shoot darts at a wall of glass featuring each other's faces. The winner would be the first person to break all of their opponent's faces.

Evidently, Reedus' time handling a crossbow on The Walking Dead came in handy, because he managed to beat Fallon at the game. As the loser, Fallon had to get into a reverse dunk tank, and Reedus shot darts at a target on a large water balloon hanging over Fallon's head.

Even though Reedus failed to hit the target, Reedus took matters into his own hands and ran up and smacked the target, drenching Fallon in water.

The Walking Dead airs on Sunday at 9 PM ET on AMC.