The Walking Dead’s Norman Reedus To Discuss AIR At San Diego Comic Con

Skybound, which is the Image Comics imprint behind The Walking Dead comic book series, has officially announced their panels for 2014 San Diego Comic Con. Skybound will be holding panels on Thursday, Saturday, and Sunday at Comic Con. The Saturday panel will likely prove to be very popular, considering it will feature an appearance by Norman Reedus from The Walking Dead TV series. Here's the full panel list.

Skybound's The Walking Dead - Thursday – Room 6A – capacity 1,000

Dive into the world of the Eisner award-winning graphic novel The Walking Dead with creator Robert Kirkman and artist Charlie Adlard. Panel will be moderated by The Walking Dead editor Sean Mackiewicz.

Robert Kirkman Presents Skybound Entertainment ft. Norman Reedus - Saturday – Room 6A – capacity 1,000

Robert Kirkman (The Walking Dead) and his producing partner David Alpert (The Walking Dead), will discuss Skybound's journey into television and film beyond The Walking Dead series.

The panel will feature an exclusive, never before seen teaser of Skybound's first feature film, AIR starring Norman Reedus (The Walking Dead), a co-production with Automatik Entertainment (Insidious franchise) which has been acquired by Sony Pictures Worldwide Acquisitions.

Norman Reedus will join the panel to discuss the making of AIR and what it was like to work with Kirkman and Alpert outside of The Walking Dead. Director Christian Cantamessa (Red Dead Redemption) will also join.

Robert Kirkman and David Alpert will discuss Skybound's newest division, Skybound Interactive, and will share news about the critically acclaimed game The Walking Dead by Telltale and other happenings in the interactive space. Panel will be moderated by IGN's Greg Miller.

Robert Kirkman's Skybound Comics - Sunday – Room 7AB – capacity 480

Join Skybound's Robert Kirkman (The Walking Dead) and other Skybound writers and artists including Josh Williamson (Ghosted), Khary Randolph (Tech Jacket), Matt Roberts (Manifest Destiny), and Chris Dingess (Manifest Destiny) as they discuss not only their own works, but the ever-changing landscape of the modern comic book industry. Panel will be moderated by Skybound Editorial Director Sean Mackiewicz.