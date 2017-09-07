The Walking Dead’s Norman Reedus To Appear On Conan O’Brien Show On Halloween

Norman Reedus, who plays Daryl Dixon on The Walking Dead, is scheduled to appear on the Conan O'Brien show on Halloween night. The CONAN show describe Reedus as "a fan favorite, especially among women. He's the romantic crossbow-toting hillbilly who's stolen America's heart!" In addition to Reedus, actress Rachel McAdams will also be appearing as a guest. The CONAN show with Reedus and McAdams airs on Thursday, October 31, 2013 at 11 PM ET on TBS. After his appearance on the CONAN show, Reedus will be appearing at the Walker Stalker Con in Atlanta, Georgia on November 2 & 3.