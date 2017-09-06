The Walking Dead’s Norman Reedus To Be Honored With Guys Choice Award

Spike TV has announced the honorees for the 2014 Guys Choice Awards. Academy Award winner Matthew McConaughey will be receiving the event's highest honor, Guy of the Year. In addition to McConaughey, The Walking Dead's Norman Reedus is also among the pre-selected winners. Norman Reedus will be honored with the "Biggest Ass-Kicker" award. Talking Dead host Chris Hardwick will also be honored with the "Smartacus" award. "Guys Choice celebrates the year in men and the women they love," said Casey Patterson, Executive Producer and Executive Vice President, Event Production & Talent Development, Viacom Entertainment Group. "We have some big surprises in store, and we're looking forward to the mandemonium." In addition to the pre-selected winners, Spike TV has also just started online voting in the viewer-voted categories. Norman Reedus' character Daryl Dixon is nominated in the Most Dangerous Man category against James Spader's Raymond "Red" Reddington. In the Jean-Claude Gahd Dam category, The Walking Dead's Lauren Cohan is nominated against 300: Rise of the Empire's Eva Green. The Guys Choice Awards will tape on Saturday, June 7 at Sony Pictures Studios in Culver City, CA and premieres on Wednesday, June 11 at 9 PM ET/PT on Spike TV.