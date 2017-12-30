10 Power Rangers POPs We Need in 2018

Funko has managed to deliver some incredible Power Rangers POPs already, but that doesn’t mean we can’t have more right?

Thus far, fans have received a collection of the original five Mighty Morphin Power Rangers as well as related characters and Zords like the Green Ranger, White Ranger, Alpha 5, the Megazord, and most recently the Dragonzord. Funko also released Rangers and Rita Repulsa from the recently released Power Rangers movie, but that leaves plenty of room for more.

Power Rangers encompasses so much these days, from Power Rangers Ninja Steel and the upcoming Power Rangers Super Ninja Steel to the successful Mighty Morphin Power Rangers and Go Go Power Rangers comic series from BOOM! Studios. They’ve also branched out into tabletop with the successful Power Rangers HyperForce, which introduced a whole new group of Rangers and Zords from Funko to choose from.

If that wasn’t enough, Funko can also draw from the 23 previous seasons of the show, resulting in an epic Power Rangers POP empire once all is said and done. That includes expanding the successful Mighty Morphin line of POPs to include more characters, Zords, and even locales.

The possibilities are endless really, but we have a few key ideas in mind, so without further ado here are the 10 Power Rangers POPs we want to see in 2018!

Power Rangers Dino Charge

The Rangers have always featured slick costumes, but few are as cool as the suits from Power Rangers Dino Charge.

Power Rangers Dino Charge aired in 2015 and is one of the more celebrated seasons in the Neo Saban era. The show once again embraced the Dinosaur theme (also seen in Dino Thunder and the original Mighty Morphin), but still managed to introduce some imaginative concepts, including those stellar costumes.

The set would include Tyler (Red Ranger), Chase (Black Ranger), Koda (Blue Ranger), Riley (Green Ranger), Shelby (Pink Ranger), Sir Ivan (Gold Ranger), Prince Phillip III (Graphite Ranger), and Kendall (Purple Ranger), as well as Keeper and Sledge.

Gold, Graphite, Keeper, and Sledge would make great store exclusives, and you could make the Super Dino Charge armor versions convention exclusives.

Power Rangers Ninja Steel

Power Rangers Ninja Steel is the newest season on the block, but Funko should not wait to transform them into POPs.

The Ninja Steel costumes are streamlined and slick, with especially cool looking helmets that would easily translate into POP form. The same team is returning for next year’s Super Ninja Steel, which should only bolster the team’s popularity, so now would be a great time to introduce the team to the Funkoverse.

The POP lineup would include Brody (Red Ranger), Preston (Blue Ranger), Hayley (White Ranger), Calvin (Yellow Ranger), Sarah (Pink Ranger), Levi (Gold Ranger), Mick, Redbot, Victor & Monty, Ripcon, Cosmo Royale, Madame Odius, and Galvanax.

The core five Rangers would be available everywhere, as would Redbot and Ripcon. Victor and Monty would be available as a two pack at somewhere like Walgreens, and the rest would be available via retailer exclusives.

Rita Repulsa With Squatt And Baboo

While there is a Rita Repulsa POP out there, it isn’t the original Rita design from the show. Currently, the only way to get a classic Rita is in Dorbz form, but fans would love to add the legendary Rangers villain to their POP collections, with two of her minions along for the ride.

That would be Squatt and Baboo. Squatt “specialized” in being a spymaster, and Baboo was the inventor of the duo, but more often than not they ended up botching Rita’s plans.

Rita would come with her staff and a telescope, something she frequently used to spy on the Power Rangers of earth from her Moon Palace.

Power Rangers Time Force

Power Rangers Time Force continues to be one of the most popular entries in the franchise, and many would love to include some POP versions of it in their collections.

Power Rangers Time Force hit TV screens in 2001 and won people over with a slightly grittier storyline, crazy time travel antics, and a crew of likable Rangers. The suits themselves are simple and sleek and could translate quite well into Funko POP form.

The lineup would include Wesley (Red Ranger), Jen (Pink Ranger), Lucas (Blue Ranger), Trip (Green Ranger), Katie (Yellow Ranger), Eric (Quantum Ranger), Circuit, Captain Logan, Ransik, and Nadira. Because there aren’t a host of other Rangers to take up space you could pretty much include most of these in the core wave, with Nadira and Captain Logan being offered as store exclusives.

This would also be a great line for Funko’s rides format, as this season featured plenty of slick vehicles and Zords.

Lord Drakkon

One of the coolest stories to come out of the BOOM! Studios comic series has been Kyle Higgins dip into the Dark Universe. Not only did fans get to meet an all-new interpretation of the Rangers they have come to love, but the universe got an amazing new villain in Lord Drakkon.

As a blend of the Green and White Rangers, he is certainly worthy of being recreated in POP form. He would come with his dragon dagger, and if you really wanted to make an exclusive set you could make it into a three pack that would include two of the five Power Rangers sentries that also show up in the book.

It makes sense to do it now as well, as Drakkon is coming back full force in the upcoming crossover Shattered Grid, which is all part of the big 25th-anniversary celebration!

Power Rangers of 1969

Lord Drakkon isn’t the only new addition to be introduced int eh comics, and this set of POPs would take fans back to the year 1969.

In the Mighty Morphin Power Rangers comic series it is revealed that Zordon had a previous team of Rangers before Jason and crew took possession of the power coins. Zordon drafted an untrained group to take on the lethal Psycho Green on the moon, as there wasn’t time to properly get them used to their powers and abilities.

While most of the team did not get a happy ending, they still deserve to be immortalized in Funko fashion, especially thanks to how they changed the Ranger formula up.

The lineup would include Grace (Red Ranger), Nikolai (Blue Ranger), Terona (Yellow Ranger), Jamie (Black Ranger), and Daniel (Pink Ranger). The set would be an amazing convention or store exclusive and would be released in conjunction with the franchise’s 25th anniversary.

The Gold Ranger

Jason already has two POPs at the moment, so you might be surprised to see him on this list once more. The thing is, one of those is from the Mighty Morphin era while the other is from the recently released movie.

As you know, Jason was involved several other times throughout the show’s run, including a memorable stint in Power Rangers Zeo as the Gold Ranger. The POP version could be a one-off convention exclusive, and since Power Morphicon is right around the corner, it is hard to think of a better place to release it.

Taking the Gold Ranger powers to help Trey of Triforia, Jason was brought in to serve as their host until Trey could regain control of them. Initially, this was going to be Billy’s job, but thanks to the control center explosion he couldn’t absorb them.

As the Gold Ranger, he wielded the Golden Power Staff, and his POP recreation would follow suit. While most will always identify him as the Red Ranger, it would be a great nod to fans to include his Gold Ranger days as well.

Lord Zedd

You can’t have a Mighty Morphin line without the massively popular tyrant Lord Zedd, who banished Rita Repulsa from the Moon Palace in season 2.

Zedd was even more powerful than Rita, and instantly made an impression with his crazy costume design. Sure the big silver “Z” on his staff and helmet were a bit on the nose, but you loved him anyway. He was so popular he appeared not only in Mighty Morphin but also Power Rangers Zeo and Power Rangers in Space. His son even appeared in Operation Overdrive.

All that to say that Zedd is certainly deserving of a place in the Funko POP lineup.

Zedd would come with his staff of course, and you could even make an exclusive with chrome accents to really go the extra mile.

Divatox

There have been several notable villains throughout Power Rangers history, but few are as memorable as Divatox.

Divatox actually first showed up in Turbo: A Power Rangers Movie, followed by being the main antagonist in Power Rangers Turbo the series. Divatox immediately commands your attention every time she’s on screen thanks to her ego and boisterous personality. That makes her more than deserving of her own Funko POP, and she would come in both masked and unmasked Chase versions.

Divatox would make a great store or convention exclusive, though no one would object to seeing the rest of the Turbo Rangers appear alongside her. Might have to save that for 2019.

Thunder Megazord

Thus far Funko has released two supersized POPs for Power Rangers, and the Thunder Megazord would be the natural next step.

The super-sized POPs have consisted of the original Megazord and the Dragonzord, both of which were convention exclusives (SDCC and NYCC respectively). If you’re not going to break a new tradition at San Diego Comic Con this year, then you should have a new Megazord available, and it just makes sense to go with the Thunder Megazord.

The Thunder Megazord showed up in Mighty Morphin Power Rangers season 2 and consists of the Red Dragon, Lion, Unicorn, Firebird, and Griffin Thunderzords. It has an almost samurai-like design and would look amazing next to the previous two Zord releases.