10 Characters We Want To See On ‘Power Rangers HyperForce’

Power Rangers HyperForce has brought Power Rangers to the world of Tabletop in a big way, and we’ve got a few members of the franchise we would love to see be a part of it.

HyperForce is an interactive tabletop experience that features an all-new group of Rangers based on the Time Force series, but thanks to the time travel aspect of the show, HyperForce is able to travel to any era they choose during their story. So far they’ve traveled to the Mighty Morphin era, the RPM era, the Dino Thunder era, and of course the Time Force era, but they’ve also had some help along the way from some popular Rangers.

The season has featured Rangers like Karan Ashley (Yellow Mighty Morphin Ranger), Mike Ginn (Gold RPM Ranger), and Yoshi Sudarso (Dino Charge Blue Ranger), who plays Joe, the sixth Silver Ranger. Not to mention the show’s other guest stars, which included Allie Gonino as Lady Guinevere and Zac Eubank as Santa.

Now, it’s mighty difficult to top freaking Santa, not to mention the other Rangers that have already appeared. Still, it’s a challenge that’s worth taking on, at least to us, so we’ve come up with a list of 10 actors and characters that we would love to see make an appearance on the show.

This list features characters from all over the Power Rangers universe, and with 24 seasons and several movies to work with it wasn’t hard to come up with 10 we’d love to see. In fact, there are way more than 10 that fans would love to see guest on the show, but deadlines and all, so you get 10.

Now, any list like this is subjective, and we would love to hear your picks too! Hit me up @MattMuellerCB on Twitter and let me know which characters you’d love to see!

Without further ado, here are the 10 characters we would love to see enter the realm of Power Rangers HyperForce!

Erin Cahill And Jason David Frank Part 2

Both of these former Rangers have graced the screen as part of HyperForce before, but having them back would definitely be something fans could get behind.

Erin Cahill’s Jen Scotts is actually the group’s mentor and appeared in the show’s premiere episode. She put this team together to stop the Alliance from taking over, and since then she’s been mentioned multiple times and even appeared recently in a video message. Still, fans would like to see her one more time in person as the show winds down to its finale.

As for Jason David Frank, his appeared around the show’s midway point and helped deliver a ratings high for the show. It took him a bit to get used to the roleplaying aspect, but once he got the hang of it he seemed to really enjoy himself, and there are plenty of fans who would love to see him give it another go.

Walter Jones – Mighty Morphin

So far there’s only been one member of the Mighty Morphin team involved with the show (Karan Ashley’s Aisha), and if another member of the team were to show up, we can’t think of a better get than Walter Jones.

Jones seems like he would have some fun with the show’s premise, and seeing him interact with the new team would entertainment gold as well. Plus, he could give some on the fly Hip Hop Kido lessons to the rest of the team, and you know you want to see Vesper, Eddie, Marv, or Jack work it into their fighting styles. We would say Chloe too, but odds are she already knows it.

Ciara Hanna – Megaforce

While HyperForce has a lot already going for it, it could always use some Megaforce power right?

Megaforce’s Ciara Hanna was actually supposed to be part of the HyperForce cast at one point but had to opt out due to scheduling issues. It seems that project is finished now, and while she can’t be a permanent cast member, we would love to see her throw some dice with the current HyperForce team.

Plus, Hanna was a big part of the Legendary Battle storyline, and having her on could open the door for some great Megaforce storytelling.

Jason Faunt – Time Force

While Jen Scotts is a big part of the HyperForce as the group’s mentor, that doesn’t mean she should be the only Time Force teammate to have some fun right?

Why not invite a former teammate of Jen’s to the tabletop, which would be Red Time Force Ranger Jason Faunt. Faunt has quite the history with Jen, and that would open the door for a continuity based adventure. Plus, Faunt’s character Wesley Collins also returned for the Legendary Battle, and that could be a great source of material for the session too.

Jason Narvy – Mighty Morphin

HyperForce finally gave Bulk the chance to become a Ranger, so why not Skull?

Bulk actor Paul Schrier plays the Yellow Ranger Jack on the show, and fans would definitely love to see his buddy Skull guest on the show in some capacity. Skull was played by Jason Narvy, and like Schrier, he took part in several seasons of the show. That opens the possibilities of storylines substantially, as they can have their pick of eras to journey to in order to make it work.

While he might not be a Ranger, we would still love to see this reunion happen.

Jordi Webber – Ninja Steel

Since HyperForce is coinciding with Power Rangers Super Ninja Steel, it only makes sense to have someone from that show as a special guest Ranger. For that, we think Jordi Webber would be a great candidate.

Webber plays Levi Weston the Gold Ranger, and his unique weapons would make combat even more entertaining. Plus, Levi is a talented singer, and who doesn’t want to see a duet from Levi and Chloe? If you really want to make it epic, just throw a rapping Alpha 5 in the mix and you’ve got a winner!

Seriously though, this needs to happen.

Christopher Khayman Lee – In Space

One of Game Master Malika’s favorite seasons is In Space, so why not invite Andros himself to roll some dice?

Sounds good right? Christopher Khayman Lee played the fan favorite Andros on the show, and while there’s already a Red Ranger on the team, Andros’ cosmic origins could provide plenty of interesting scenarios to make the team-up entertaining. Andros did help restore peace to the galaxy after all, and his history with Zordon would also provide some great lore for the show to work with.

RJ Cyler – Power Rangers Movie

RJ brought a whole new take on Billy to life in the recent Power Rangers reboot, and we would love to see what he can do alongside the HyperForce.

Cyler played Billy the Blue Ranger in the movie and delivered quite the performance. Being that the Rangers are going through different eras in time, it wouldn’t be hard to imagine a scenario that involves going to an alternate universe, one where the movie Rangers exist.

Seeing the HyperForce rangers interact with RJ’s take on Billy would be incredible, and just might help those who are lamenting the sequel’s limbo status.

Kimberly Crossman – Super Samurai

We’ve gone through plenty of eras so far, but you can’t leave out the Samurai era, and few are more popular than Lauren Shiba.

Lauren Shiba is played by Kimberly Crossman and takes over the Red Ranger role from her younger brother Jayden. Having a female Red Ranger team-up with Marv could make for some entertaining sequences, and her acceptance of Mia’s cooking could make for some amazing interactions with Chloe’s burrito cooking. Plus, Jack would probably appreciate having someone else on the team that is as focused and dedicated as he is.

Kendall Morgan – Dino Charge

Last but certainly not least is the Dino Charge era, and for that, you have to have Kendall Morgan.

Morgan is played by Claire Blackwelder, and fans would love to see the Dino Charge Purple Ranger back in action. Morgan is very knowledgeable about the Energems and could be the group’s source of information if they land in that era. Who knows, maybe they could even encounter Sledge, especially since he’s about to show up in Super Ninja Steel, and who better to help fight him than Morgan?

So, that’s our list, but there are plenty more we would love to see in the show, so hit me up at @MattMuellerCB and let us know who you want to see!

