5 Things We Want to See in the Power Rangers War Storyline

War is coming for the Mighty Morphin Power Rangers, and we’ve got a few things we would love to see in BOOM! Studios’ anticipated storyline.

The big event was revealed this year at New York Comic Con, where a new teaser debuted showing the Power Rangers lightning bolt cracking with the headline “The War Is Coming”.

For those who have kept up with the series, it will be no surprise that Lord Drakkon will be at the center of it, a villain that has taken Power Rangers fandom by storm. Mighty Morphin writer Kyle Higgins teased that his return will be epic.

“So he is the first original ranger that we introduced and he is the first ranger, the Tommy Oliver that didn’t turn good,” Higgins said. “Since No. 16 he has been held captive in our world and he will be returning in issue No. 25. But he will be doing so with very very big ambitions. Bigger than the Rangers and bigger than the World.”

So what can fans expect from this War? Higgins is keeping things vague but did tease it has been in the works since he launched the series.

“Everything that I have done with this has been leading to this point and I have to be coy because Saban may kill me if I am not,” Higgins said. “21-24 will lead up to this and No. 25 will be polybagged because it is so huge and this is an event book that I have worked on for a year-and-a-half. And, the Rangers are not going to be the same.”

Higgins has already changed up the Power Rangers universe in pretty significant ways, so that claim of the “Rangers are not going to be the same” isn’t for nothing. He’s already introduced a new team of original Rangers and revealed things like Zack being Rita’s first choice for the Green Ranger.

Those are pretty substantial, so who knows what he has planned for this series. In the meantime, hit the next slide to see what we would love to see in this new Power Rangers War!

Thunderzords

Fans who have been reading Mighty Morphin Power Rangers will remember that the Thunderzords have shown up already, but they were busted and broken thanks to the war waged by Lord Drakkon.

The Rangers assembled all of their various Zords, including the Thunderzords, White Tigerzord, Falconzord, and Tor the Shuttlezord. Alas, it wasn’t enough, and the Thunderzords were mostly destroyed and left to rot at the remnants of the Command Center.

Now, that was all in the dark universe, but it would seem Lord Drakkon could end up mounting another army to take on the Rangers in this universe. If that’s the case, the Rangers would likely need an upgrade, and seeing the Thunderzords brought in as a permanent fixture could be just the thing to even the odds.

More Psycho Rangers

It was revealed in Mighty Morphin Power Rangers #20 that Zordon has encountered the Psycho Rangers in the past, and while the Green Psycho Ranger seems to be destroyed, there are four more out there that are probably really pissed about his death.

As seen in that issue, one Psycho Ranger can do an unbelievable amount of damage. Throw in four who are even angrier than usual and you have a recipe for disaster.

If they join forces with Drakkon, who also almost took the Rangers down by his lonesome, it might be too much for the Rangers to stop.

Grace As A Ranger Again

In Mighty Morphin Power Rangers #19, it was revealed that Grace Sterling is Zordon’s original Red Ranger. While she’s the head of Promethea these days, Drakkon’s war could be the perfect excuse to pull her out of retirement.

Now, she didn’t depart on the best of terms (see Power Rangers #20), and she clearly has issues with Zordon. Still, sometimes you have to put adversarial relationships aside to save the world, and it would be amazing to see Grace get another chance to put on the Red Ranger suit.

It’s not like there haven’t been multiple Red Rangers before, and this would certainly be a worthy occasion to pull out all the stops.

White Ranger

Speaking of Rangers, few are more popular than Tommy Oliver. These days in Mighty Morphin he is still representing the Green, but Drakkon’s presence could mean it is time for a change.

Drakkon is a blend of the Green and White Rangers, and to keep him from taking even more power our universe’s Oliver might need to take the power of the White Ranger for himself.

Granted, he would have to give up the Green Ranger abilities, but he’s done that in the past.

Actually, come to think about it, wouldn’t it be amazing to see him take the White Ranger power and give the Green Ranger power to Grace Sterling? It would keep it out of the hands of Drakkon and might have something to do with her having the Green Psycho Ranger’s dagger.

Who knows, but it is a nice setup, right?

Return Of The Resistance

One of the best parts of the Lord Drakkon storyline was meeting the resistance. This group of rebels was made up of the Rangers that survived Drakkon’s onslaught, a group led by Zack.

The standout in this group though was Trini, who due to the loss of Billy in their world had taken on a more aggressive and stark attitude. Over time she comes back around a bit, but you won’t confuse her anytime soon for the Trini of our world.

Other members of the resistance include Bulk and Skull as well as Aisha (the future Yellow Ranger), and everyone has adopted a more survivalist mentality. It was amazing to see this group do whatever they can in the wake of Drakkon’s dominance, and it would be equally amazing to see them come to our universe’s Rangers aid if things start to go south.

