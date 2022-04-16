7 Perfect Easter Gifts for Power Rangers, Star Wars, and My Little Pony Fans

Easter is almost upon us, and that means lots of colorful eggs, Easter egg hunts, candy, and bunnies. It’s also a perfect time to pick up some fun gifts for your kids, a friend, or for yourself, and if any of those happen to be fans of Power Rangers, My Little Pony, Star Wars, and more, we’ve got 7 perfect gifts to consider. Whether you want to add new Lightsabers from The Mandalorian to your collection, transform someone into a Dino Fury Ranger, or jump into the world of Beyblade, we’ve got picks for all of them, though we cannot blame you in the least if you end up grabbing one of these awesome items for your own collection. You can check out the full list starting on the next slide!

Whether you’re having an Easter get-together with family and friends or just want to bless someone with a geeky gift to celebrate the holiday, we’ve got something for everyone. That said, there is one item that didn’t make the full list but still deserved a quick shoutout.

If you happen to have some of the kids over to the Easter get-together and want to keep them busy with something fun, the Play-Doh Kitchen Creations Pizza Oven Playset might be a great fit. The playlet allows them to assume the role of a pretend chef as they create a one-of-a-kind pizza, and they can choose from over 25 toppings and use a number of tools and colors to create the ultimate Pizza creation. You can find the official description below and you can order it here.

Play-Doh Kitchen Creations Pizza Oven Playset

(Ages 3 & up/Approx. Retail Price $15.99/ Available: NOW)

“Imagination is on the menu with this toy pizza oven! Kids can play pretend chef as they stamp and spin out creative Play-Doh pizzas with over 25 possible pretend toppings. The play food set includes 8 tools to help inspire future cooks’ creativity, and 6 modeling compound colors including a tricolor can with pizza-themed colors. Kids can also get their pretend pizzas ready for delivery in the pizza box. This Play-Doh set makes a great activity, gift, or arts and crafts toy for kids 3 years and up!”

Hit the next slide to see the rest of our perfect geeky Easter gifts, and let us know what you think of all of them in the comments!

Power Rangers Dino Fury Dino Knight Morpher

If you’ve been watching Power Rangers Dino Fury Season 2, you have been introduced to the Dino Knight Morpher, which was given to Zayto by Void Knight. The other Rangers get to have some fun with the new upgrade as well, and now you can own the Morpher and add it to your collection. It features sounds and special effects, and you can find the official description below. You can order the Dino Knight Morpher here.

POWER RANGERS DINO KNIGHT MORPHER

(Ages 5 years & up/Approx. Retail Price: $26.49/Available: NOW)

“When an army of powerful alien beings is unleashed on Earth threatening life as we know it, a brand-new team of POWER RANGERS, fueled by the pre-historic power of the dinosaurs, are recruited to deal with the threat in the POWER RANGERS DINO FURY TV series!The POWER RANGERS DINO KNIGHT MORPHER is an electronic toy that features light effects and sounds inspired by season two of the POWER RANGERS DINO FURY, so kids can imagine upgraded morphing action. The lights and sounds of the Morpher are motion reactive and change as kids move! Plus, the DINO KNIGHT MORPHER has special elemental modes that can be activated when kids point the Morpher in a certain direction: down for lightning, up for fire, or straight ahead for ice modes! Insert the included Dino Knight key into the top of the Morpher to unlock even more sounds, inspired by the TV show when the Red Ranger morphs into the upgraded Dino Knight Mode! The DINO KNIGHT MORPHER is also compatible with the keys included with the Dino Fury 6-inch action figures. This Morpher can fit two Dino Fury keys at once! Figures with keys each sold separately. Find other POWER RANGERS figures and gear, including POWER RANGERS DINO FURY toys, to expand the morphinomenal action. Each sold separately. Available now at most major toy retailers nationwide.”

Beyblade Burst QuadDrive Cosmic Vector Battle Set

There are a number of ways to get started in the world of Beyblade, but if you’re having a problem figuring out where to start, Hasbro’s latest Battle Set is the perfect entryway. The Beyblade Burst QuadDrive Cosmic Vector Battle Set has everything you need to jump into the game, including the Beystadium and 2 spin launchers, 2 path diverters, and 2 spinning tops, and the Tops themselves can be configured in 4 different ways. If you’re curious about Beyblade, this is a one-stop-shop. You can find the official description below and you can order the set here.

BEYBLADE BURST QUADDRIVE COSMIC VECTOR BATTLE SET

(Age 8 years & up/Approx. Retail Price: $39.99/Available: NOW)

“This battle set comes with everything needed to battle: Beyblade Burst Cosmic Vector Beystadium, 2 right/left-spin launchers, 2 Path Diverters, and 2 right-spin QuadDrive tops: Destruction Belfyre B7 G01 QD01 TS18-Q A01 and Magma Ifritor I7 G03 QD06 TA21-Q B01. Take on the Quad Levels in the Beystadium and ricochet off the Path Diverters for intense takedowns! Scan code on QuadDrive tops to unleash your top in a virtual battle in the Beyblade Burst app!”

My Little Pony: A New Generation Sparkle Reveal Lantern Sunny Starscout

The My Little Pony franchise is bigger than ever, and the newest addition springs from the My Little Pony: A New Generation movie! The Sparkle Reveal Lantern Sunny Starscout includes a 3-inch Sunny Starscout figure and a Lantern filled with crystal-shaped containers, and each one features surprise accessories for Sunny Starscout and also changes glow color when held over the Lantern! You can find the official description below and you can order it here.

My Little Pony: A New Generation Sparkle Reveal Lantern Sunny Starscout

(Ages 5 & up/Approx. Retail Price $22.99/ Available: NOW)

Get to know Sunny Starscout: an Earth Pony from Maretime Bay! Sunny is curious, adventurous, and determined to make the world a better place. Discover a light-up surprise with Sparkle Reveal Lantern Sunny Starscout. Inspired by the My Little Pony: A New Generation movie! Includes a 3-inch Sunny Starscout orange pony figure with a character-inspired shooting star Cutie Mark on one side. Figure is poseable with plastic pink hair in her signature braid style. Twist the key on the lantern (colors may vary) to see it light up and dispense crystal-shaped containers. There are surprise accessories hidden inside each container, and in the top of the lantern! Place the crystal-shaped containers over the lantern light to change the color of its glow – 6 different colors! Fans new and old can imagine adventures with My Little Pony movie-inspired toys. Available at most major retailers nationwide.

Potato Head The Yamdalorian and the Tot

What could possibly make The Mandalorian even better? Well glad you asked, because that would be having Mando and Grogu turned into Potato Heads. Hasbro has done just that, and yes, they are absolutely amazing. The Yamdalorian and the Tot features all sorts of switchable parts, and any fan of the show or just Stars Wars in general will love having this duo in their collection. You can find the official description below and you can pre-order it here.

Potato Head The Yamdalorian and the Tot

(Ages 2 & up/Approx. Retail Price $15.99/ Available: NOW)

“Spuds are the way! Meet the Yamdalorian and the Tot, Potato Head versions of characters from the Star Wars series, The Mandalorian. This creative toy for preschoolers features one potato body, a base with feet, helmet, armor, cape, eyes, 2 arms, 2 ears, nose, and mustache. Potato Head toy makes a great birthday gift and holiday gift for any Star Wars fan ages 2 and up. Most parts are compatible with other Mr. Potato Head, Mrs. Potato Head, and Potato Head toys.”

Power Rangers Dino Fury 6 Inch Core Figures New Wave

The newest wave of Power Rangers Dino Fury core figures are hitting stores, and this will be a must for fans of the show, as it will complete the core Rangers with the Green Ranger and Black Ranger. Both of these come with weapon accessory’s’ and armor, and there will also be a Dino Knight Red Ranger in the collection thanks to the Dino Knight Morpher. Last but not least is a Hengeman figure to have your Rangers face off against, and you can surely assemble your own Hengeman army if you want to create your own epic action sequence. You can find the official descriptions below and the figures can be ordered here.

POWER RANGERS DINO FURY 6IN BMR CORE FIGURES

(Ages 4 years & up/Approx. Retail Price: $10.99/Available: NOW)

●POWER RANGERS DINO FURY GREEN RANGER WITH SPRINT SLEEVE 6″ Action Figure

In the show, the highly competitive and ambitious athlete Izzy pushes herself to the limits even if she’s stressed from battling evil monsters to save the Earth.The figure also comes with a weapon accessory, the Chromafury Saber.

●POWER RANGERS DINO FURY BLACK RANGER WITH SHIELD SLEEVE 6″ Action Figure

In the show, the free-spirited musician Javi focuses his energy on his creative endeavors when he’s not battling evil monsters to save the Earth. The figure also comes with a weapon accessory, the Chromafury Saber.

●POWER RANGERS DINO KNIGHT RED RANGER 6″ Action Figure

In the show, an alien from the planet Refkon, Zayto was revived from a frozen state to lead the Power Rangers as the Red Ranger and stop evil forces from destroying the Earth. The figure also comes with a weapon accessory, the Knight Morpher.

●POWER RANGERS DINO FURY HENGEMAN 6″ Action Figure

In the show, a group of noble warriors fought on the side of good, and Hengeman are now controlled by the evil Void Knight who has the Hengemen key in his possession. The figure also comes with accessories: 1 Spear and 1 Shield.

Star Wars Lightsaber Forge Darksaber Electronic Extendable Black Lightsaber

Mandalorian fans can now add one of the show’s deadliest weapons to their Lightsaber collection with Hasbro’s new Star Wars Lightsaber Forge Darksaber Electronic Extendable Black Lightsaber. It features a light-up glad and sound effects, and as part of the Forge line, you can add other compatible pieces to it from other releases, creating a Darksaber that’s completely unique to you. You can find the official description below and you can order the Darksaber here.

Star Wars Lightsaber Forge Darksaber Electronic Extendable Black Lightsaber

(Ages 4 & up/Approx. Retail Price $26.49/ Available: NOW)

“Kids can imagine their own roleplay duels with Lightsaber Forge electronic Lightsabers, featuring extendable light-up blades and electronic sound effects inspired by the Star Wars Galaxy! Use the included blade, cap, cover, and core to build a Lightsaber and imagine harnessing the power of the Force while imagining pretend Lightsaber duels! And with pieces that are compatible across the Star Wars Lightsaber Forge line, boys and girls can mix and match to create, customize, and master 1000s of combinations!”

Star Wars The Bounty Collection The Child Hideaway Hover-Pram Plush 3-in-1 The Mandalorian Toy

The Mandalorian love continues with the most adorable entry in this list, which happens to be The Child Hideaway Hover-Pram Plush 3-in-1 Mandalorian Toy. Fans get an adorable plush Grogu that converts between three forms. The toy can covert between hover-pram, Grogu in hover-pram, and complete Grogu forms, and regardless of which form he’s in, he’s going to be delightful. You can find the official description below and you can order the new release right here.

Star Wars The Bounty Collection The Child Hideaway Hover-Pram Plush 3-in-1 The Mandalorian Toy

(Ages 4 & up/Approx. Retail Price $20.99/ Available: NOW)

“Kids can become the protector of The Child with the Star Wars The Bounty Collection The Child Hideaway Hover-pram plush 3-in-1 toy! Boys and girls ages 4 and up can imagine harnessing the power of the Force as they cuddle up to the soft plush The Child that converts between hover-pram, The Child (Grogu) in hover-pram, and The Child (Grogu) forms!”