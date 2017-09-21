Alison MacInnis Reveals Why Power Rangers Can’t Do Their Own Stunts Anymore

Many things have changed since Power Rangers first hit television screens, including the Rangers doing their own stunts. It turns out that change, in particular, can be credited to Power Rangers Lightspeed Rescue.

Specifically, it can be attributed to Pink Lightspeed Ranger Alison MacInnis. MacInnis played the role of Dana Mitchell and revealed her gung-ho attitude towards stunts is what derailed it for seasons to follow.

“Originally they could do their own stunts,” MacInnis told Famous Monsters. “The first seasons did all of their own stunts for the most part. Some very dangerous stunts obviously not, but they were very active in what they could do on screen. Then came the union, with a little bit more rules saying we don’t want to take the chance. Then came me.”

Former Rangers like Austin St. John and Jason David Frank have often spoken about their boot camp-style training for those original seasons, and jumping at the chance to do some of the stunts themselves.

MacInnis was inspired by that legacy, but unfortunately, things did not go as planned.

“I really wanted to but I was what the lead stunt guy called a cream puff,” MacInnis revealed, “and I ended up shattering my leg training to do the stunts. So it came down ‘no more attempted stunts for any Rangers.’”

After that Saban went safety first, something that is still in place in the current seasons.

After Lightspeed Rescue came to a close, MacInnis would return to the show for the “Time for Lightspeed” episode of Power Rangers Time Force. “When I actually went for my reunion episode and met that cast,” MacInnis said, “they said “Ohhhh…you’re that one. Yeah, thanks a lot!”

To be fair, the stuff stunt workers do isn’t to be taken lightly, something MacInnis learned the very first day of work.

“And it is incredibly dangerous the stuff that they do,” MacInnis said. “Their stuntwork is, like, the world should know the caliber of these stuntmen. My first day on set a stunt guy got blown out a window in a fireball because the fire trick went off too soon, so he was actually in the fireball when he came out.”

Crazily enough it didn’t even seem to phase him. “He landed it, they padded him clean of flame, and he walked off,” MacInnis recalled.

