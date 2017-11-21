Andry Shango’s Power Rangers Super Families Art Will Make Your Week

If you were looking for a Power Rangers brand of adorable, artist Andry Shango’s got you covered.

The talented artist is known for his delightful super families series, which takes heroes from various series and shrinks them down to kid size. His latest stars the cast of Mighty Morphin Power Rangers, and it’s about as cute as you’d expect.

The print features Jason (Red Ranger), Zack (Black Ranger), Trini (Yellow Ranger), Billy (Blue Ranger), Tommy (Green Ranger), and Kimberly (Pink Ranger) following Alpha 5 as they make their way to school. Each Ranger has their Power Coin symbol on their backpacks, all except for Tommy, who sports a messenger style bag.

It only gets better when you notice they’re all wearing clothes from the original series, and Zack can also be seen dancing as he walks, another nice nod to his character. The cherry on top is that Tommy and Kim can be seen holding hands as they walk, which longtime fans will appreciate.

Seriously, this couldn’t get any better, and you can view the new art in the image above.

If there was any doubt that the original Rangers would approve, original Blue Ranger David Yost put that to rest. “This is some pretty amazing artwork,” Yost said. Not a bad endorsement at all right?

Hopefully, this isn’t the last Power Rangers themed art we see from Andry, as there are plenty of other teams and characters to include. A Ninjor leading the Ninja Rangers would be fantastic, as would super families based on Mystic Force, Time Force, S.P.D., and Dino Charge just to name a few.

The super families line has grown considerably to not just include superheroes, but also gaming characters and ones from famous films. Still, Shango’s superhero work is worth bringing back to your attention, as he continues to add to his portfolio with new pieces like his Dragonball family, Sonic family, Punch-Out Family, and more.

For more of Shango’s work, you can head to his Deviant Art, Tumblr, Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, and Blogspot pages. You can also see more of his work in the gallery.