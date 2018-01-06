Aniki Cosplay’s Lord Drakkon Costume Will Make You Feel Like A True Power Rangers Villain

Lord Drakkon has taken the Power Rangers world by storm, and now you have a chance to actually become him.

Okay, well, you won’t have the powers of course, but looking just like him is a pretty solid second prize wouldn’t you say? Aniki Cosplay’s got you covered with a stunning cosplay Lord Drakkon costume set that feels as if it stepped right out of the comic.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The costume set features Drakkon’s helmet, underhood suit, shield, armbands, belt, holster, gloves, cuffs, boots, and a free prop Dragon Dagger. As you can see in the photos, the holster will also hold Saba if you happen to have one, though that does not come with the costume. You might want to grab one though because the suit looks even cooler with a weapon in each hand.

The suit itself is made of spandex material, but the belt, gloves, boots, and cuffs are all made from real leather. The helmet is made from Resin and has padding on the inside so you can actually wear it without being extremely uncomfortable. As a bonus, the helmet is locked using an outside clasp, just like the ones in the Mighty Morphin Power Rangers television series.

Now, the suit is a bit expensive at $1,100 dollars, but as you can see in the photos, it seems more than worth the price. Heck, it’s probably worth it just for that amazing helmet alone.

You can view more photos of the impressive costume as well as purchase it for yourself on the official website.

While 2017 was the year fans met Lord Drakkon, 2018 will be an even bigger year for the popular villain. 2018 is the Power Rangers’ 25th anniversary, and BOOM! Studios and Saban are celebrating with a big crossover event in the comics. The event is called Shattered Grid and will feature the full return of Lord Drakkon. The Rangers will need all the help they can get to defeat him and his allies, and that will come in the form of Rangers from all across the timeline.

If you’re going to cosplay as Lord Drakkon, 2018 would be the year to do it.