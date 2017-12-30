Avengers: Infinity War Trailer Gets A Power Rangers Dino Thunder Makeover

The Avengers: Infinity War trailer has an epic score, but it feels completely different when coupled with some Power Rangers Dino Thunder.

Granted, it doesn’t feel any less epic, just…okay yeah it does, but it’s still fantastic. YouTube user That Otaku Kid decided to pair the Disney era Power Rangers theme with Infinity War’s visuals, and it’s a match made in “I didn’t know I wanted that” heaven.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The upbeat Dino Thunder theme song gives off a much different vibe than the previous score, which builds the tension slowly until it crescendos powerfully alongside Marvel’s heroes finally uniting under one banner. Dino Thunder, on the other hand, is not so subtle, not even waiting for the Marvel intro to finish before launching into a big pop riff.

You have to love those lyrics too, especially when paired with Spider-Man, Iron Man, Captain America, Black Widow, and Black Panther. “Power Rangers win, Power from within, victory is ours forevermore!”

It is rather humorous that the victorious lyrics are capped off with Thanos punching the daylights out of Iron Man, making it an odd way to bring the song to a close. Still, you can’t help but sing along, and it all results in a film you still really want to see.

Dino Thunder is the 12th season of Power Rangers and originally aired in 2004 while Power Rangers was still under Disney. Jason David Frank would return to the series as the Black Dino Ranger.

Avengers: Infinity War will not include the Power Rangers obviously, but they could probably use the extra help, as Thanos seems to be waylaying the Avengers in front of him without much effort. No wonder they’re bringing the entire army of Wakanda to his doorstep, but even that might not be enough.

You can watch the full trailer above.

Avengers: Infinity War currently holds a 4.39 out of 5 on ComicBook.com’s anticipation rankings, which you can vote in here.

Avengers: Infinity War hits theaters on May 4, 2018.

