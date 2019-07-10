Bat in the Sun Releases New Teaser Clips For Mystery Power Rangers Actors Project

Bat in the Sun is stoking the hype fires once more with a brand new teaser for their upcoming project, which will culminate with a full trailer release on Friday. The new 3 Days Left teaser features blurred out footage behind the number 3, but you can definitely pick up the short bits of dialogue from it, which starts out with some sort of figure halted by something, though by the dialogue it seems to be part of a force, as someone screams over a megaphone “We have you surrounded. There’s nowhere to run.” Things then switch over to a solo figure who says “I got eyes. Don’t move!”, and you can hear the sound of a weapon being readied.

You can watch that teaser in the video above, but Bat in the Sun already revealed a second teaser, which raises even more questions than the first one. The second teaser features two figures fighting in close combat. The figure on the left looks to have a purple helmet, which means it’s probably Johnny Yong Bosch‘s character thanks to the purple in the poster. He tells the person on the right “Why are you hiding? Why won’t you join the fight?!”

At that point, the other figure breaks free and knocks Bosch back, and this is probably Jason David Frank, as he sounds like him and also the screen fills with green energy at one point, seemingly from his hand.

You can check out the second teaser in the video above as well.

The teaser image above was also released, which features a figure blurred out in the background with the number 2 behind it. You can kind of see the outline of a helmet that looks black and gold with a gold shield-like design, and there seems to be some white in towards the bottom of the image as well. Is this just a turbocharged Ranger or some sort of mashup like Bat in the Sun introduced in their Power Rangers Legacy Wars: Street Fighter Showdown? We’ll have to wait and see, but the good news is we don’t have to wait much longer.

So far the cast includes Jason David Frank (Mighty Morphin Power Rangers/Dino Thunder), Johnny Yong Bosch (Mighty Morphin/Zeo/Turbo), Ciara Hanna (Megaforce/Super Megaforce), Jason Faunt (Time Force), Chrysti Ane (Ninja Steel/Super Ninja Steel), and Yoshi Sudarso (Dino Charge/Dino Super Charge).

