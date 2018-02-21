Power Rangers: Super Ninja Steel is currently in full swing, but we thought we’d take a moment to highlight what we loved about its predecessor, Ninja Steel.

Super Ninja Steel is the continuation of Ninja Steel, both from a storyline and cast perspective, and many of the same elements have been carried over. Last season was a little divisive among the community, and while there are flaws in the show, it turns out there are plenty of things that we would love to see make their way into the new season of Power Rangers even more.

To catch you up, Power Rangers: Ninja Steel revolves around the Ninja Power Stars, which give the Rangers their abilities. The Rangers consist of Brody, Calvin, Sarah, Hayley, Preston, and Levi, all of which are dedicated to keeping the Ninja Power Stars out of the hands of Galvanax.

Everything is fair game here, so actors, characters, storylines, weapons, powers, Zords, and more all have an equal chance to make the list. Of course, things like this are also subjective, so you very well might have a different list than we do. That’s perfectly fine, and make sure to let us know what you loved about the season.

So, without further ado, here are the 9 things we loved about Power Rangers: Ninja Steel!

Princess Viera

Princess Viera is introduced later in the season, but she ends up being one of the Ranger’s most powerful allies.

The character could have easily been rather one-note, but the show successfully managed to cram an entire arc into just two episodes. That’s a difficult task, but Viera quickly endeared herself to the team and viewers and ended up giving the Rangers some of their most powerful (and slick-looking) upgrades, not to mention an amazing Zord.

We would love to see her return in Super Ninja Steel, and there are more than likely plenty of fans who feel the same way.

Mick

The Rangers would essentially be lost without Mick, who acts as the team’s resident repairman, tech guru, and mentor.

Mick is a constant throughout the entire season, giving the Rangers advice on handling situations both from a combat and personal perspective. He’s essentially the “message” delivery device, but unlike other characters of this ilk, Mick still has fun with the role and comes off as much more relatable than his predecessors.

Plus, he somehow makes that crazy Flock of Seagulls haircut work on modern TV, and that’s no easy feat.

Preston’s Magic

Preston is often a bright spot of Ninja Steel, but that increases tenfold when his magic is involved.

Preston is introduced as an aspiring magician, and when he gains the powers of a Power Ranger his abilities increase substantially. It comes in handy quite a bit too, and some of the slickest visuals happen as a result. On multiple occasions, he is able to create dragons, though his blue dragon pales in comparison to the red dragon he creates alongside the Red Ranger.

Preston’s magic is also used for some great setups, like when Victor and Monty get lost in his magical hat, and then chased by a giant rabbit, or when he accidentally turns Haley invisible. Hopefully, his magic will be even more powerful in Super Ninja Steel.

Victor and Monty

OK, so this one is going to be a bit divisive, but honestly, the two goofballs do bring something to each and every episode.

Like Bulk and Skull before them, some amount of levity is needed to keep from taking everything too seriously, and Victor and Monty are delightfully over the top in the same vein as the Mighty Morphin bullies. Sure, they sometimes rely too much on fart gags, but Victor’s arrogance and Monty’s quest to please are genuinely funny much of the time, and it makes their constant comeuppance entertaining.

There is talk of the duo getting some major character payoffs in Super Ninja Steel, but we’re happy they’re here regardless.

Bull Rider Megazord

There are several impressive Zords in the Rangers’ arsenal, but few are nearly as cool as the Bull Rider Megazord.

Taking the cowboy theme of the Gold Ranger would be one thing, but this Zord goes above and beyond. Not only does he actually feature a cowboy hat, he also features whatever the Zord version of fringe is, cowboy boots, a Western-themed chest piece, and a slick star visor. It doesn’t feel like it should work, but somehow it does, and it all adds up to an over the top Zord unlike any other.

The Gold Ranger Storyline

Speaking of the Gold Ranger, his storyline has been one of the season’s bright spots.

As revealed later in the season, Levi Weston was actually a cover, though he was still kidnapped by Madame Odius’ forces. Levi is actually Aiden Romero, Brody’s long lost brother, but his memory was taken and implanted in an android. When that ruse is broken, his memory is returned, and the two brothers are reunited.

The show actually managed to give that moment and its buildup some emotional weight, and the two have shared an entertaining dynamic in the episodes since. Hopefully, this continues next season.

Lion Fire Morpher

Back a few slides ago we mentioned Princess Viera, an ally who gave the Rangers access to new Power Stars and weapons. One of those happened to be the Lion Fire Morpher, providing the Rangers one of their coolest-looking suits yet.

The Lion Fire Morpher allows the Rangers to adopt a version of Viera’s Lion Galaxy armor, making them even more resilient and powerful in combat. By spinning the Lion Fire Power Star Rangers can assume Lion Fire Mode, which gives them an almost samurai appearance and cloaks them with extra armor from head to toe.

Aside from looking stylish, they also get access to all new attacks, including a Lion Fire Slash attack that will take out just about anyone. If you thought it couldn’t get better though, think again.

Lion Fortress Zord

So Princess Viera not only left the Rangers with Lion Fire Morphers and Lion Fire Armor, but she left them one of the coolest-looking Zords ever.

That would be the Lion Fortress Zord, a red, grey, and black Zord themed after a lion that looks like someone mashed together a tank and a spaceship. Oh, and it’s loaded with weapons even in its default mode, but if the need calls for it the Zord can assume several other modes.

Specifically, it can take a more humanoid-looking form as a Megazord and gives the Bull Rider Megazord a fight in the looks department. In this mode, it has access to the Lion Fire Spin Strike and the Lion Fire Slash Final Attack. If that isn’t good enough, it can combine with the Ninja Steel Megazord and the Bull Rider Megazord to form the Ninja Ultrazord. At this point, it can pretty much hold up against anything, but if a different approach is needed, it can also combine with the Blaze Megazord and Bull Rider Megazord to form the Blaze Ultrazord.

All this wouldn’t be possible without Princes Viera, so some thanks should definitely head her way.

The Rangers

You can’t celebrate Power Rangers Ninja Steel without celebrating the Rangers themselves, and there’s plenty to love.

Each Ranger got their chance to shine this season. The show highlighted Calvin’s mechanical prowess, Sarah’s technological genius, Preston’s magical abilities, Hayley’s athletic skills, Brody’s leadership, and Levi’s musical gifts, while never losing sight of the odd sense of family that forms the foundation of the season.

Each character also has plenty of room to grow, of course, but we can’t wait to see what they do next.

