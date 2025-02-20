Funko’s New Power Rangers Green Ranger Figure Is Insanely Cool, but Pretty Pricey Too

Play video

Funko is no stranger to Mighty Morphin Power Rangers, as we’ve seen several Pops over the years based on the characters from the show and the comics, as well as the 2017 movie. That said, I don’t think any of those hold a candle to the newest Power Rangers Funko creation, which is the adorable 14′ vinyl figure based on the Green Ranger. The new figure is part of Funko’s Jumbo Chan line, and as you can see below, this is one insanely cool-looking Green Ranger. This is also pretty limited at only 1,200 produced, which means it’s also pricey at $250. You can check out the new figure in the images below.

The Jumbo Chan line embraces the nostalgia and style of beloved franchises, and that is pretty clear when looking at the Green Ranger. The greens, whites, and golds just pop in the photos, and while the styling is clean and uncluttered, there are still impressive details around the mask, on the morpher, and on the Dragon Dagger.

One of my favorite aspects though is how they handled the helmet, specifically the eyes behind the visor. You can actually see the eyes through the visor, presenting some unique personality that we don’t often get from Power Rangers collectibles unless we get alternate head sculpts.

The Jumbo Chan Green Ranger will launch tomorrow on February 20th at 12:30 PM, so if you want one at the specified time you can head right here. In the meantime you can check out all of the photos of the Green Ranger above, and you can find the official description below.

Jumbo Chan Green Ranger 14” Vinyl Collectible $250 – Born of Funko’s reverence and passion for retro Japanese toys, Jumbo Chan is designed to emulate the charm and vibrance of iconic characters that have inspired so many of our artists. This new collection merges feel-good nostalgia and sleek stylization of beloved licenses from the ‘60s, ‘70s, and ‘80s.

Jumbo Chan collectibles feature exuberant expressions and vibrant colors as an ode to the original art, design, and stories of each character. Details in the sculptures mimic the joints of robotic and mecha heroes, an homage to the innovative, articulated toys. The packaging features bold lettering, burst icons, and full front-panel art.

Jumbo Chan Mighty Morphin Power Rangers Green Ranger wields his Dragon Dagger and wears a suit of green with gold metallic details. Will he summon Dragonzord, or is he prepared to join other Power Rangers in the fight against evil? Either way, this legendary character is sure to bring adventure and excitement as a premium vinyl figure for your collection.

Collectible Details:

Limited edition, only 1,200 produced.

14-inch-tall collectible.

Material: hard vinyl.

Includes a certificate of authenticity.

Collector’s box with eye-catching, full front-panel art.

What do you think of the Jumbo Chan Green Ranger? Let us know in the comments and you can also talk all things Power Rangers with me on Bluesky @knightofoa!