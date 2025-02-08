Playmates’ Power Rangers Toyline Teaser Reveals First Lineup of Figures

Play video

Playmates Toys and Hasbro got Power Rangers buzzing with the first image from their upcoming Mighty Morphin Power Rangers toy line Re-Ignition last week, but now Playmates has released a new teaser that shows us who is likely going to be included in the first wave. Playmates released a new teaser video on social media, and it showcases the six silhouette of the first figures. Those silhouettes are pretty iconic, so unless there’s a major curveball here, Playmates has now revealed the first line of figures will feature the entire Mighty Morphin Power Rangers team.

From left to right, the lineup is Mighty Morphin’s Pink Ranger, Black Ranger, Red Ranger, Green Ranger, Blue Ranger, and Yellow Ranger. The weapons are the biggest indicators, as you can see the Power Bow, Power Axe, Power Sword, Power Lance, and Power Daggers pretty clearly. The Dragon Dagger is a bit tougher to make out, but coupled with the helmet and the fact that the other five are so recognizable it makes the most sense.

While the figures are all blacked out, the stances seem to indicate a similar approach to the company’s Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles line. There seems to be similar articulation, and it’s nice to see the holsters equipped with blade blasters at their side.

It is interesting to see all six Mighty Morphin Rangers revealed all at once, and that’s especially true if they are all available in the very first wave. Hasbro’s approach with the Lightning Collection was to feature one or two Mighty Morphin Power Rangers’ characters in each wave and couple those with Rangers or villains from other teams. If Playmates is rolling with the big six right out of the gate, perhaps that means we’ll see different variants and versions of those core Rangers in future waves to accompany lesser-known characters as opposed to holding back the main Mighty Morphin team.

The Lightning Collection ended up featuring 15 waves of 6-inch figures as well as additional two-packs, deluxe monsters, and exclusives. The final figures were released in 2023, so with Playmates’ Power Rangers toy line hitting later this year, it will have been 2 years or so since Power Rangers toys were readily available on store shelves.

In the original announcement, Playmates’ SVP of Marketing Karl Aaronian said, “We are honored to work with Hasbro on the reimagination of this iconic franchise’s toy line for long time fans and a new generation of children. Playmates and Hasbro speak the same toy language and share a passion for POWER RANGERS, a multi-generational phenomenon that has stood the test of time.

Are you excited for the Mighty Morphin Power Rangers Re-Ignition toys? You can talk all things Power Rangers with me in the comments or on Bluesky @knightofoa!