Go! Go! Loser Ranger! Creator Takes Hiatus Due to Health Concerns

Go! Go! Loser Ranger is preparing to once again take the anime world by storm as its second season will arrive this April on the small screen. With the manga releasing new chapters to this day since starting in 2021, creator Negi Haruba has been steering the ship for the dark take on the Sentai medium. Unfortunately, Haruba himself is taking a break from the manga as the series has announced that Go! Go! Loser Ranger will be missing some chapter release dates due to the manga creator’s “poor health.”

The official statement from the Go! Go! Loser Ranger social media account shared the bad news, “Sentai Daishikkaku” was scheduled to resume in the 12th issue of Weekly Shonen Magazine, released today, but due to Haruba-sensei’s poor health, this week’s issue will also be on hiatus. In addition, the next issue, Weekly Shonen Magazine No. 13, will also be on hiatus for the same reason. We are very sorry for any inconvenience caused.” Luckily for fans of the series, Haruba’s health won’t keep the artist down for long as Kodansha already has a return date for the manga.

Loser Ranger on Hiatus

The social media account for the critically acclaimed anime franchise also shared an update on the creator’s health to alleviate concerns, “Haruba-sensei’s health is currently improving, and he is scheduled to resume writing in the 14th issue of Weekly Shonen Magazine, which will be released on Wednesday, March 5th. We appreciate your continued support for “Sentai Daishikkaku.”

Health concerns in the manga industry are far too common and it’s an issue that we have reported on quite a bit in the past here at ComicBook.com. The creators of Hunter x Hunter, My Hero Academia, Berserk, and countless others have given their all to their stories, sometimes resulting in devastating circumstances. With many manga releasing on weekly, bi-weekly, or monthly schedules, the industry can be an exceptionally demanding one and we are hoping that Haruba has a quick recovery from his current health issues.

Loser Ranger Season 2 Details

Go! Go! Loser Ranger’s second anime season is set to arrive on April 13th this spring in Japan. With Footsoldier D still attempting to take down the Divine Dragon Rangers, he has made some serious gains in terms of embedding himself within the organization. However, his journey is about to have some serious bumps in the road on the way. The second season will once again be an exclusive for Hulu later this spring here in North America.

In a recent interview, the anime’s director Keiichi Sato stated that dark series known as The Boys did have an inspiration on this twisted take on the Sentai medium, “There are many anti-hero works in Japan and overseas, including [the] overseas drama The Boys. Among them, [Go! Go! Loser Ranger!], in which the main character from the bad side confronts a hero of justice with a hidden dark side, has similarities to The Boys, and the story develops in an unexpected direction, which is similar to foreign dramas. I had a similar image. So, if I were to make an anime about [Go! Go! Loser Ranger!], I wanted the overall tone to be similar to a foreign drama.”

