Playmates Toys Finally Reveals Power Rangers Collectors Figures and Power Morpher

Playmates Toys pulled the curtain back on its anticipated Mighty Morphin Power Rangers Re-Ignition line of toys at Toy Fair, but now we finally have the first image of the collector’s line of figures in (seemingly) the 6-inch scale teased in that first silhouette. Playmates Toys revealed the full wave of Mighty Morphin Power Rangers figures, which will replace the previous Lightning Collection from Hasbro, and you can check out the figures in the image below.

As previously teased, the lineup includes the main five Rangers and their legendary sixth Ranger, featuring the Red Ranger, Pink Ranger, Black Ranger, Blue Ranger, Yellow Ranger, and Green Ranger. We don’t have the exact count of articulation points yet, but from what can be seen in the image, there seem to be the expected articulation points at the shoulder, elbow, wrist, neck, waist, hips, knees, and ankle.

It’s hard to tell regarding the torso, but there don’t seem to be any cuts there, so any ab crunch seems out of the running. Each of the figures will come with their trademark weapon and a blade blaster, as well as holsters at their side for the blasters.

We also don’t know if they will come with any additional accessories like an alternate head sculpt. The Lightning Collection featured an alternate head sculpt based on the actors from the show in each release, so we’ll just have to wait and see what will all be included when packaging shots are eventually revealed.

Thanks to RangerBoard we did also get a look at the new Power Morpher toy (which you can see here). As previously revealed in the description, it will include all five Power Coins as well as 40 sounds and phrases, which will include the iconic “It’s Morphin Time”. The Morpher is for ages 4 and up and will retail for $16.99. You can find the full wave of initial releases (aside from the collector’s line) below.

Auto-Morphin Figures – With a simple press of the lever, each Power Ranger morphs from its teenage self to its Mighty Power Ranger hero! Collect all of the Power Ranger characters! $9.99

Combinable Dinozords – As the Mighty Morphin Power Rangers summon the spirits of their mighty Dinozords, they can take on Rita’s giant alien monsters and come together to form the Megazord! This incredible combination comes to life when you collect each of the five Power Ranger Dinozords and combine them to build the Battle Ready Megazord in two modes: Tank Mode and Fighting Mode! $17.99

Power Morpher – Every Power Ranger needs their Power Morpher to summon the spirits of their Dinozord and become the alien fighting heroes that are the Mighty Morphin Power Rangers! This Power Morpher comes with all five of the Power Ranger Power Coins and has over 40 sounds and phrases! The Power Morpher recognizes each coin and unlocks each of those Dinozord custom phrases and sounds! $16.99

Blade Blaster – When it’s time to take on Rita and her Evil Aliens, you need the Power Ranger Blade Blaster! Two weapons in one, the Blade Blaster starts as the Power Ranger Blaster and then morphs into the extended Sword that can be used in any battle. The Blade Blaster comes with over 20 sounds and phrases and includes lights with every blast! Power Rangers, Blade Blasters up! $19.99

What do you think of the new Power Rangers figures?