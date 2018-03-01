‘Black Panther’ Trailer Gets An Amazing ‘Mighty Morphin Power Rangers’ Makeover

Plenty of people have already seen Black Panther, but you’ve never seen him quite like this.

The Black Panther trailer was already impressive, but Darth Blender decided to give it a Mighty Morphin Power Rangers makeover. The opening sequence sets the tone perfectly, with the words “I’ve seen Gods fly” paired up with footage of the RadBug, and it just gets better from there.

“Weapons that I can’t even imagine” makes way for the Megazord, and “Aliens drop from the sky” gives way to footage of Goldar and army of Putties jumping from a building. Once the music kicks in the trailer really comes into its own, with the Pterodactyl moving to the beat and a slew of Rangers paired with the vocals. Taking the lead is Zack, who is placed in the part of T’Challa, the Black Panther.

As you might imagine, that includes plenty of Hip-Hop Kido footage, but there’s plenty of other characters from the franchise who get some shine. Rangers from Power Rangers Turbo, Mighty Morphin, RPM, Megaforce, Operation Overdrive, Dino Thunder, Wild Force, the Power Rangers movie (both original and reboot) and Samurai all make appearances, including the Black Psycho Ranger, who takes the persona of Erik Killmonger for the trailer.

The trailer is extremely fun, and goes surprisingly well with the dialogue, though T’Challa does not dance near as much as Zack does. You can find the official description below.

“Zack Taylor, the original Black Ranger, has returned to Angel Grove to lead the Power Rangers, but his leadership position will be challenged by the Black Psycho Ranger. Only with the help of the strongest African American Rangers in history he can defend the legacy of Zordon!”

The trailer was produced by Felipe Haurelhuk, edited by Fabrício Carvalho, and sound designed by Tony Pereira. Location was handled by Rubens Macedo, while CG & VFX was handled by Alexandre Perrotta. Subtitles & Social Media was handled by Fabricio Carvalho.

You can find more of Darth Blender’s work here, and you can catch Black Panther in theaters now.