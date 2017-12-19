Review – The Power Rangers Megazord And Dragonzord Super Mini-Pla Kits Deserve A Spot In Your Collection

Few things are as cool as the Mega Dragonzord, but building it yourself makes it even better!

Bluefin recently released the Mighty Morphin Power Rangers Super Mini-Pla model kits of the mighty Megazord and the Dragonzord. For those who aren’t familiar, Mini-Pla kits are build it yourself models with snap on pieces. This Power Rangers fan took a stab at building them and managed to lean a few things along the way.

The first project was building the individual Dinozords, which includes the Triceratops, Pterodactyl, Tyrannosaurus, Mastodon, and Sabertooth Tiger. Figuring the Pterodactyl was the shortest project that became the first focus, and it was relatively easy to assemble.

As you can see in the gallery, each Zord comes with detailed instructions that tell you which piece to snap off, what direction to turn it, etc, etc, and they were easy to follow. A few mishaps did occur, but those were because someone who shall remain nameless didn’t pay attention…okay yes, we’re talking about me.

After the intro of the Pterodactyl, it was time for the Triceratops, Sabertooth Tiger, Mastodon, and then Tyrannosaurus. It takes a few tries to find the sweet spot between giving sufficient pressure to a piece and completely breaking it (which totally didn’t happen…okay it did), which came into play mainly with the Mastadon. Other than that though it went rather smoothly.

After the Dinozords, it was time to tackle the Dragonzord, which was fine until one joint almost derailed the whole build. Thanks to not paying attention to one joint’s particular direction, almost 20 minutes was spent trying to unsnap a joint. You’ll want to get these right on the first try because while the pieces snap together relatively easily, it’s much more difficult to get them unsnapped.

Joint snafu aside, the build process went quickly from there, and now it was time to build some Megazords. This process is actually pretty simple, and the instructions do a great job of showing you how to transform them into the various modes. The Megazord can go into Tank mode and full Megazord mode, and both are fantastic looking.

Not to be left out, the Dragonzord can be transformed into multiple modes as well. You can transform the Dragonzord into Dragonzord Battle Mode by combining the Mastodon, Saber-Toothed Tiger, and Triceratops, but if you want more power you can combine the Megazord and Dragonzord for the insanely powerful Mega Dragonzord, and yes, it’s pretty spectacular.

You’ll love all the little details here, which is especially impressive when you consider the smaller size of the individual Zords. Both of these kits are well worth grabbing if you can, but just make sure you take your time reading the instructions to make them picture perfect.

Also make sure to put some sort of gate between your model kits and the cat, because unfortunately, your all-new Dragonzord will not be able to deter them.

As long as you take those precautions, the final products are well worth your time and look spectacular on the shelf in any of their respective forms. You’ll be glad they’re a part of your collection.

You can see more pics of the process in the gallery, and you can see them in action in the video above. The Megazord and Dragonzord Super Mini-Pla kits are available now.