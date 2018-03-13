Power Rangers Reveals Brand New Evil Ranger Slayer Zord

Power Rangers Shattered Grid is going to be epic, and BOOM! Studios is upping the ante even more with the reveal of a new villain.

As part of the Shattered Grid crossover, Saban’s Go Go Power Rangers #10 will introduce the Ranger Slayer, who is described as an evil new Power Ranger who works for Lord Drakkon (via Power Rangers NOW). The Ranger’s identity is unknown, but their goal is to destroy the Power Rangers by destroying their past, and they will have a powerful new Zord at their command.

Videos by ComicBook.com

As you can see in the image below, the Ranger Slayer’s Zord graces the cover of Saban’s Go Go Power Rangers #10 (by artist extraordinaire Dan Mora) and features a combination of Zords from Power Rangers long history. Evident in the design are references to the Tigerzord, Tor, and the Red Dragon Thunderzord to name just a few.

The image is included above

As for who the new Ranger is, writers Kyle Higgins and Ryan Parrott gave a few clues in a previous interview with ComicBook.com.

“They are someone that people have been asking about,” Higgins teased. “Yes, yes,” Ryan confirmed.

“The idea was to try and find a character that could come in and could bring out all those emotional and personal storylines that I’ve been trying to play with in the series, in a way that felt organic, that would actually propel it forward,” Parrott said.

“That person re-contextualizes a lot of those emotional dynamics that Ryan has been building in Go Go,” Higgins added.

Don’t forget about Lord Drakkon though, who will still be pulling all the strings throughout the event.

“The last thing I’ll kind of say about this event is that the character, the villain of all this, Lord Drakkon, is someone that we introduced way back in issue number nine,” Higgins said. “We keyed him up through issues 11 through 16, but that’s all been kind of a precursor for Shattered Grid. As far as why he’s doing this and what exactly his plan entails beyond trying to go conquer all the Ranger teams, I think is, I mean it’s the heart of the event. Who this guy is and where he comes from, beyond just being quote/unquote alternative timeline version of Tommy Oliver, is really the center of this story. I think fans are going to be surprised when they see where we’re taking it.”

You can read much more about Shattered Grid here, here, and here, and make sure to follow @MattMuellerCB for all your Power Rangers coverage!