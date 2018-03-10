BOOM! Studios Announces Power Rangers Shattered Grid Panel At WonderCon

Power Rangers fans will have plenty of Shattered Grid goodness at WonderCon this year, and now you can mark your calendars accordingly.

BOOM! Studios is holding a panel at WonderCon dedicated to the anticipated Power Rangers storyline Shattered Grid, which will take place on Saturday, March 24, and the panel will be in Room 200B from 2:30 pm to 3:30 pm. Fans will have a chance to hear from the architects of the event Kyle Higgins, Ryan Parrott, and Dafna Pleban, as well as Melissa Flores (Director of Power Rangers content) and David Yost.

Videos by ComicBook.com

You can check out the official description of the panel below.

“Lord Drakkon has returned, and after the events of Mighty Morphin Power Rangers #25, No Ranger Is Safe! Join writers Kyle Higgins (Mighty Morphin Power Rangers) and Ryan Parrott (Saban’s Go Go Power Rangers), actor David Yost (“Billy Cranston,” Mighty Morphin Power Rangers TV Series), Dafna Pleban (Editor, BOOM! Studios), Melissa Flores (Director, Power Rangers Content, Saban Brands) and more to discuss the first-ever Saban’s Power Rangers comic book event and what it means for the original teenagers with attitude. This panel will make Power Rangers history with a moment no Power Rangers fan can afford to miss, along with exclusive news and first looks! Moderated by journalist Joshua Yehl (IGN.com). Room 200B “

BOOM! Studios will also be holding two other panels at WonderCon, starting with the BOOM! Studios: Discover Yours panel on Friday, March 23 from 2 p.m. to 3 p.m.

“The world of BOOM! Studios has grown bigger than ever before, meaning there’s a comic book for every kind of fan, and this is the panel to Discover Yours! Join Josh Trujillo (Dodge City), Sarah Kuhn (Clueless), David F. Walker (Planet of The Apes) Ben Blacker & Ben Acker (The Thrilling Adventure Hour), Carly Usdin (Heavy Vinyl), Matt Gagnon (Editor-in-Chief, BOOM! Studios) & more as they reveal big news from the diverse imprints of BOOM! Studios, Archaia, BOOM! Box, and KaBOOM!, along with some special surprises for every fan in attendance. Moderated by Filip Sablik (President of Publishing & Marketing, BOOM! Studios). Room 211.”

On Sunday, March 25 fans can check out the Pop Culture is LGBTQ panel from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. in Room 211.

“BOOM! Studios and GLAAD present an honest discussion of LGBTQ representation in pop culture and the path forward to a brighter, more inclusive future, with special guests including Wilson Cruz (Actor, Star Trek: Discovery), Elliot Fletcher (Actor, The Fosters), CB Lee (Writer, Not Your Sidekick), Rian Sygh (Artist, The Backstagers), Josh Trujillo (Writer, Dodge City) and Megan Townsend (Director of Entertainment Research & Analysis, GLAAD). Moderated by journalist Tracy Brown (LA Times). Room 211.”

BOOM! Studios will also have a booth set up on the WonderCon floor, so make sure to swing by booth #1301 while you’re at the show.