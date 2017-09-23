Power Ranger Ciara Hanna Gets A Body Paint Costume

If you as most Power Rangers fans what the most iconic part of the series is, more than most will say the costumes, and turns out those designs hold up even in body paint.

Artist DConey is quite skilled at body paint designs and just revealed that his last project involved Power Rangers Megaforce and Super Megaforce star Ciara Hanna. Hanna played Gia Moran the Yellow Ranger on the show, and the talented artist recreated her costume from the show completely in body paint.

Videos by ComicBook.com

He shared a photo of his work with Hanna and the results are stunning, to say the least. “@ciarahanna20 took a bold step of courage & let me #bodypaint her as her character on #powerrangers #megaforce u are amazing! 😃 #dconeyart,” DConey said.

You can view the lovely photo above, and for more of DConey’s work you can head to his Twitter and Youtube pages.

Hanna is a fan favorite, and could even appear once more as part of the upcoming 25th-anniversary celebration of Power Rangers. When asked by That Hashtag Show about any recent work in New Zealand (where Power Rangers shoots new episodes), most of the panel said they hadn’t. Hanna on the other hand coyly changed the subject, saying she had to check her phone. Fans can infer from that what they will, but odds are she will show up in some form or fashion.

Hanna’s season of Super Megaforce included the Legendary Battle episode, which brought Rangers from all across the timeline back to teh screen. This included the original Mighty Morphin Rangers, as well as Jason David Frank as the Green Ranger.

Fans are expecting something even better for the show’s 25th celebration, and more details about the 25th anniversary episode are expected later this year.

——-

Want to win a killer Kingsman: The Golden Circle prize pack? 2 lucky winners will get the chance to win some epic Kingsman gear by clicking here or the image above! Also click here to find out when Kingsman: The Golden Circle is playing near you and pre-order your tickets for your local Regal Cinema!