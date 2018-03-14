Classic Mighty Morphin Power Rangers Episode Recreated On New Variant Cover

Power Rangers Shattered Grid is set to change the landscape of the Rangers’ world, but a new variant cover has some fun with a bit of Mighty Morphin history.

The new cover is a variant for Saban’s Go Go Power Rangers #10 and features a memorable scene from the original TV series. The cover is based on the “A Bad Reflection on You” episode in season 1, which aired on November 27, 1993. The cover features the evil Putty versions of the Rangers, who impersonated the group and caused havoc in the school, giving their actual counterparts a bad reputation.

Videos by ComicBook.com

This episode sticks out for the “edgy” fashion displayed by the evil Ranges, which gave all of them dark sunglasses (while inside, so you could say they were a bit ahead of their time in that regard). Their edgy behavior also consisted of filling the water fountain with laundry detergent.

So yeah, rebels!

The cover is done in a retro fashion, and features the evil Rangers with their trademark sunglasses, asking “Who are these imposters with attitude?”

You can check out the cover as well as the other variants in the gallery.

That isn’t the only “Ranger Moment” style cover included this time around. A variant for Mighty Morphin Power Rangers #28 also features Jason Scott, who is wearing his new Gold Zeo Ranger uniform, looking fondly at his original Mighty Morphin Red Ranger suit.

[Start Gallery Call-to-Action Key=7033]

Other variants include a Yellow Ranger portrait and a stunning Forever Yellow-style variant that features all of the Yellow Rangers from across the Franchise. Hopefully, these and the other Forever-style variants will make it into the second Power Rangers Poster Book, because these are just too gorgeous to not frame and put on your wall.

Both Mighty Morphin Power Rangers #28 and Saban’s Go Go Power Rangers #10 hit comic stores in June of this year.

As for Shattered Grid, it kicks off in Mighty Morphin Power Rangers #25. You can follow @MattMuellerCB for all of your Power Rangers coverage.

H/T Power Rangers NOW