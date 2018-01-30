First Clip Released From Power Rangers Super Ninja Steel’s Moment Of Truth Episode

Power Rangers fans can now get their first look at the brand new episode of Super Ninja Steel.

The new clip is from this week’s Moment of Truth episode, which pits the Rangers against the bolt themed Deceptron. Deceptron seems to have the ability to use a Ranger’s lies against him, unleashing a beam of energy once he’s absorbed enough that allows him to bolt (or lock down) the Rangers’ Ninja Power Stars.

Videos by ComicBook.com

That’s typically not a problem, but when one Ranger is in the midst of several lies, well, that’s bad news.

If you’re hoping for a glass half full scenario here though, at least the cavalry’s on the way, as Sarah is rushing to their side on her slick new bike. It’s so cool that we’ll even let that “wheelie” pun slide.

You can watch the whole clip in the video above, and you can catch the full episode when Moment of Truth airs this Saturday.

The official description for the new season and this week’s episode can also be found below.

“When Calvin forgets his anniversary, he spins a web of lies to cover his mistake, as Deceptron arrives to challenge the rangers!”

“In “Power Rangers Super Ninja Steel,” the heroic teens find themselves face-to-face with an old enemy when they discover Madame Odius is still alive and more determined than ever to steal the Ninja Nexus Prism and revive its powers for her nefarious purposes. Now it’s up to the Rangers, and some unexpected help from new friends, to use the power of teamwork to protect the Prism, defeat Odius and save the world!”

Power Rangers Super Ninja Steel airs on Nickelodeon at 12 pm ET/PT on Saturdays. If you need to catch up on the series, you can watch a selection of episodes on Nick.com as well as the first half of the season on Netflix. The other seasons in the franchise can also be found on Netflix.

