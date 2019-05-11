Could Power Rangers Beast Morphers be Getting a Green Ranger?

Power Rangers Beast Morphers recently got its new Gold and Silver Rangers, but it seems it might also get a Green Ranger at some point in the future. The best part is that the Green Ranger could end up being Kristina Ho, who fans know plays Betty on the show currently. This all stems from an exchange on Twitter when a colleague referenced Ho as the Green Power Ranger, which hasn’t actually happened on the show, and thus raised a few eyebrows. Even more, were raised when the tweet disappeared (via ThatHashtagShow).

For context, @kirwinkle originally tweeted “A while back I wrote and directed this #scifi short film. Stars the current green power rangers @ItsKristinaHo as well as the talented @liaetomi @carsonnicely thank you to everyone who was involved in this project! vimeo.com/327515000”.

Ho responded “Ahhh I remember filming this sooo long ago! This was so fun to make with you, Kate!! #badasswomen”. The project they are referring to is a college film they worked on back in 2016, but it’s that Green Ranger part that catches the eye, and now the tweet is deleted, so there could be some truth to it. It could also be a misunderstanding, with @kirwinkle just naming the green ranger as a coincidence. Thing is, that seems like a stretch, especially since there actually is a Green Ranger in the Sentai.

Granted, the Green Ranger doesn’t have a lot of screentime, but then again that probably isn’t a big deal, as Hasbro has used a great deal of new footage for Beast Morphers so far. It would also be a huge deal for Betty, as along with her brother Ben have become fan favorites already with just 8 episodes hitting television, and they will only grow in popularity as the show continues.

So, for the moment nothing is confirmed and this is just conjecture, but we can’t lie and say we wouldn’t love to see it happen. In fact, we would love for both Betty and Ben to become Rangers at some point, and here’s hoping we at least get one of them to happen.

Beast Morphers stars Rorrie D. Travis (Devon/Red), Jacqueline Scislowski (Zoey/Yellow), Jasmeet Baduwalia (Ravi/Blue), Abraham Rodriguez (Nate), Liana Ramirez (Roxy), Colby Strong (Blaze), Cosme Flores (Ben), Kristina Ho (Betty), Kevin Copeland (Mayor Daniels), and James Gordon (Handyman).

Power Rangers Beast Morphers airs Saturdays on Nickelodeon at 8 am est.

