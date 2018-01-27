Everything We Know About Super Sentai’s ‘Lupinranger Vs Patoranger’

The newest iteration of the Super Sentai series is almost upon us, so this is the perfect time to get you up to speed on what the newest season is all about.

The new season is called Kaitou Sentai Lupinranger vs. Keisatsu Sentai Patoranger, the 42nd season of Super Sentai. It follows Uchu Sentai Kyuranger, a space-themed Ranger squad that had 9 Rangers. Lupinranger vs. Patoranger will trim that down, at least at the outset, with each squad having 3 Rangers a piece. These teams will be facing off at numerous points throughout the series, a first for Super Sentai.

Lupinranger vs Patoranger will introduce a slew of new weapons, monsters, and vehicles for the new Rangers to utilize, and there are big plans for the accompanying toy lines, which will have not 1 but two teams worth of designs to put on toys aisles.

That said, that all doesn’t work if the show isn’t worthwhile, but from the early trailers and previews it seems there will be plenty of action to keep fans intrigued, and the cops vs robbers theme seem like an inspired choice for the series.

Lupinranger vs Patoranger will be directed by Sugihara Teruaki and written by Komura Junko. The show will be executive produced by Sasaki Hajime and produced by Utsunomiya Takaaki, YadaKoichi, Fukada Akihiro, Inoue Chihiro, and Kanno Ayumi. The music will be handled by Takashi Iroshi, and Fukuzawa Hirofumi is the show’s action director. Butsuda Hiroshi is the SFX supervisor.

The show is kicking off rather soon, so without further ado here’s all you need to know about Kaitou Sentai Lupinranger vs. Keisatsu Sentai Patoranger!

What Is The Show About?

Kaitou Sentai Lupinranger vs. Keisatsu Sentai Patoranger features a first for the long-running series. The season will feature two teams of Rangers facing off against each other, those being the Patorangers and the Lupinrangers. The two groups are both after the same thing, though one wants it for themselves while the other wants to keep it protected and out of the Lupinrangers hands.

There’s also a looming antagonist manipulating things behind the scenes, and it is ultimately believed the two Ranger squads will team-up at some point during the season to take them on.

Who Are The Patorangers?

The Patorangers are the law enforcement side of the equation, a team that features Red, Pink, and Green Rangers.

The cast consists of Yuuki Kousei (Patorenichigo), Yokoyama Ryo (PatorenNigo), and Okuyama Kazusa (PatorenSango), and while don’t know much about them individually, some character bios did reveal a bit about their personalities.

PatorenIchigo- Very serious, aiming for “zero crime.”

PatorenNigo- Bright, obedient & totally dedicated to hunting the LupinRangers.

PatorenSango- Caring “older-sister” type to the team, not certain if the Lupins are true enemies.

They won’t be the only characters though. The Patorangers will also interact with Ike Nwala, who plays the Hilltop Commissioner, acting as the Rangers’ mentor. They’ll also have the help of a robot named Jim Carter, who will be brought to life by Rie Kugimiya.

Who Are The Lupinrangers?

The Patorangers will be attempting to keep a special artifact out of the Lupinrangers’ hands, and that team will feature a Red Ranger as well, along with a Yellow and Blue Ranger.

The LupinRanger cast includes Itou Asahi (LupinRed), Hama Shogou (LupinBlue), and Kudo Haruka (LupinYellow), and those characters have also received some small bios.

LupinRed- Makes rash decisions, unsure of himself.

LupinBlue- Blackhearted, loses himself in character during fights.

LupinYellow- Acts like a “dumb little sister” but actually very firm & competent.

The Lupinrangers will also have the help of Kogure, a guide that is also a descendant of the legedary theif Arsene Lupin. He will be played by Yoichi Nukumizu.

The Gangler Syndicate

The Rangers will frequently find themselves at odds with each other, but they will also be fighting against an underworld organization called The Gangler Syndicate, which will spawn the monsters that are so affiliated with the series.

There’s not a ton of information about the main villains yet, but we do know their names and who will be voicing them.

Dogranio-Yaboon will be voiced by Miyamoto Mitsuru, while Destra-Maajo will be voiced by Ueda Yuuji. Goushu-Ru-Medo will be voiced by Taketatsu Ayana.

Weapons And Vehicles

More images have come out showing the tech that the Patorangers and Lupinrangers will use during combat, and so far they’re looking pretty snazzy.

Each team will have a multi-use weapon, with the Lupinrangers brandishing their Itadaki KaiTou LupinSword (Taking Thief Sword) and the Patorangers using their Kakusei Keibou PatoMegaBou (Amplification Baton).

On the vehicle front, each team will have different specialties. The Lupinrangers are all airbound in vehicles called Dial Fighters, while the Patorangers are all road based in vehicles called Trigger Machines. These vehicles will plug into the GoodStriker, a neutral entity that combines with each team to form a different Zord.

Those will be the LupinKaizer for the Lupinrangers and the PatoKaiser for the Patorangers.

Rumored Plot Details

The show is rumored to have a seventh Ranger, who would act as a spy between both teams. He would have his own Ranger form for each team, and would be either purple or orange.

These shows typically feature a special additional Ranger, so it would make sense this series to have one as well. The spy aspect would be interesting, and the character could also be the catalyst to uniting these teams as the series concludes.

There is also reason to believe that the GoodStriker is sentient, and chooses which team to combine with depending on their worthiness in any given battle.

When Can You See It?

Kaitou Sentai Lupinranger vs Keisatsu Sentai Patoranger is right around the corner, and starts airing on TV Asahi on Sunday, February 11th at 9:30 am.

The Super Sentai series looks to be taking some risks with this season, and we couldn’t be more excited to see what the show has in store!

You can find the synopsis below.

“The “Lupin Collection”; a collection of treasures with the power to destroy the world. When enemies from another world, “The Gangler” steal it, two Sentai are employed to stop them!

Dancing in the sky, vowing to reclaim the collection, “Kaitou Sentai Lupinranger.”

With hearts speeding fast, vowing to take down the Gangler, “Keisatsu Sentai Patoranger.”

For the first time in Sentai History, there will be two true simultaneous teams! Catch a glimpse as the curtain rises on these shocking events…”

