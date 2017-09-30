Fan Cosplay Friday: Behold The Stunning Pink Ranger By Lady Doombots

There will always be a special place in the Power Rangers mythos for Kimberly, and this Pink Ranger Cosplay would make her immensely proud.

The stunning Pink Ranger Cosplay comes from Lady Doombots, whose real name is Angela Domanico. She happens to be a big fan of the franchise and put together one of the best looking Pink Ranger Cosplays around. The suit itself is based on the Mighty Morphin Power Rangers The Movie version, though is not nearly as bulky as the one seen onscreen.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Everything on the suit itself is wonderfully detailed, from the texture and lines on the costume itself to the power coin insignia on her chest. It truly looks like it stepped off a film set somewhere, and credit for that goes to several who helped make the suit a reality.

The suit pattern was created by Supergeek Designs, with the printing and sewing handled by Zentai Zone. Finally, the stylish helmet was designed by My Mini Factory and Pixelart Props.

Now, all the stylish costume design in the world doesn’t mean much if you don’t have someone taking great pictures of your amazing new creation. Luckily Lady Doombots (that’s really quite a fun name to say by the way) had two great photographers at her disposal in Jeremy Le and KCStudios68. Both beautifully captured the costume’s lovely details in their own unique way, and hopefully, this isn’t the last fans see of this stunning Cosplay.

As a cool bonus, she was joined at WonderCon this year by two fellow Power Ranger Cosplayers, and the photo is pretty fantastic. Leo Camacho joined her side as the Red Ranger while Danalynnex joined her as the Yellow Ranger, and you can find that photo in the gallery as well.

You can find more of Lady Doombot’s work on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter, and you can even buy prints of her Cosplay (including her Pink Ranger Cosplay) on her official store.

You can find more designs from My Mini Factory on the official website, while you can find more from Pixel Art Props on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. For costumes, you can head to Super Geek Designs’ official website, while Zentai Zone can be found on their website as well.

You can find more of Jeremy Le’s work on Twitter, and KCStudios68 can be found on Facebook and his official website.