Review And Fan Reaction To ‘Power Rangers Super Ninja Steel’ Episode 7 – The Need For Speed

This week’s episode of Power Rangers Super Ninja Steel is officially in the books, and fans hand no problems with sharing their opinions on it.

The Need For Speed focused more on Brody and Sarah, and continued the Galactic Ninjas storyline that kicked off the last episode. Reactions were a bit all over the place, though there was a consensus on a few standout moments, of the positive and negative variety.

Videos by ComicBook.com

This is the second to last episode before the summer hiatus, so fans are hoping to leave the season on a high note to build some momentum before the break.

The official description of The Need For Speed can be found below.

“Sarah tries to break the world hoverboard speed record using a strange new technology, but runs into an unexpected monster!”

Make sure to check out our full spoiler-filled recap of episode 7 The Need For Speed here, and the official description of the new season is included below.

“In “Power Rangers Super Ninja Steel,” the heroic teens find themselves face-to-face with an old enemy when they discover Madame Odius is still alive and more determined than ever to steal the Ninja Nexus Prism and revive its powers for her nefarious purposes. Now it’s up to the Rangers, and some unexpected help from new friends, to use the power of teamwork to protect the Prism, defeat Odius and save the world!”

Power Rangers Super Ninja Steel airs on Nickelodeon at 12 pm ET/PT on Saturdays. If you need to catch up on the series, you can watch a selection of episodes on Nick.com as well as the first half of the season on Netflix. The other seasons in the franchise can also be found on Netflix.

For more Power Rangers coverage and all things Power Rangers make sure to follow @MattMuellerCB.

Hit the next slide for our full review of the new episode!

Review

The Need For Speed was a bit of a mixed bag, but it definitely held some highlights.

One of those standout moments came from Brody, who offered up some welcome sarcasm after Speedwing wouldn’t stop making slow puns. It was a nice touch to his character, and that deprecating sense of humor would be more than welcome in the show overall. It doesn’t have to be all the time mind you, but more of it would be delightful.

Sarah also got some shine this week, and she’s quickly becoming one of our favorite Rangers. Chrysti Ane’s personality is showing in this character more every week, and it was great to see both her and Brody stretch their characters further. Hopefully, that’s a pattern that will continue in future episodes, because you can’t care about these characters if they just feel like robots.

While Brody had some high moments, he was also the focal point of a contrived action sequence that saw a Ninja Star stuck in his helmet. That would’ve been okay though and could’ve been genuinely entertaining, but having him have to run uncontrollably across the city just raised the goofiness factor far too high. It immediately took you out of the episode, and is the kind of cheesy moment that the series could use less of.

As for Victor and Monty, they delivered another fun and delightful performance this week, shining in back to back weeks. This quest for the 50 trophies is actually kind of entertaining, though hopefully it actually pays off at some point and grows those characters a bit.

Overall this was not as good as last week’s, but it still had some high points. The series needs more balance, but it can soar if it can ditch some of the campy sequences and embrace the personalities of its characters.

@TonyIzzo2

This episode seemed to feature a more sarcastic Red Ranger, and fans definitely noticed.

I think today’s episode of Ninja Steel gave us a brief glimpse of Brody’s sense of sarcasm because it was kinda funny hearing him be all like “Really? I hadn’t noticed.” #SuperNinjaSteel — Tony Izzo (@TonyIzzo2) March 10, 2018

“I think today’s episode of Ninja Steel gave us a brief glimpse of Brody’s sense of sarcasm because it was kinda funny hearing him be all like “Really? I hadn’t noticed.” #SuperNinjaSteel”

Brody did this as Speedwing was going on and on about the Rangers being slower than him, making an excessive amount of puns. Would love to see this show up in future episodes too.

@StriderXanthos

Unfortunately, Brody was also the focus of another sequence that wasn’t as well received by some.

“Power Rangers: Super Stupid Steel. #DrunkTVShows #PowerRangers #SuperNinjaSteel #PRSNS #ninjaSteel #screenshotsaturday”

@CaptainDosm

The lesson of the week here was to not take shortcuts, but a Tom Haveford GIF is the perfect way to dispel that lesson.

There was also some criticisms of the material the actors are given.

“This weeks #SuperNinjaSteel further highlights how frustrating it is that the show underutilizes its cast. Chrysti plays the part of Sarah well. She gives her presence/personality. But her and the others are only ever used to teach “lessons”. Such a waste of characters & actors.”

@TheAGames

@TheAGames used the results of today’s episode to form a theory for later in the season, and it makes a great deal of sense.

I have a theory: What if Odius gets the last two medallions in Episodes 8 + 9 and uses it for that monster/form in pic in episode 10 and Super Ninja Steel rangers can’t destroy at first and they call on past rangers for help! #SuperNinjaSteel #PRSNS — Theagames10 (@TheAGames10) March 10, 2018

“I have a theory: What if Odius gets the last two medallions in Episodes 8 + 9 and uses it for that monster/form in pic in episode 10 and Super Ninja Steel rangers can’t destroy at first and they call on past rangers for help! #SuperNinjaSteel #PRSNS”

@talesofakid

There was also some love for Victor and Monty in this week’s episode, who tried to cheat their way to Victor’s 50th trophy. They failed of course, but it was entertaining watching them give it their best shot.

I just finished watching the new episode of #SuperNinjaSteel and @chrisr3id and @CalebBendit actually had me dying in this episode ???? — Life is cool i guess (@talesofakid) March 10, 2018

“I just finished watching the new episode of #SuperNinjaSteel and @chrisr3id and @CalebBendit actually had me dying in this episode ????”

@SentaiFive

Some thought the episode was an improvement, but only an incremental one, and are still looking for bigger changes.

Another mediocre at best episode. Very slight improvement over the past few weeks but still at the bare minimum. #PowerRangers #SuperNinjaSteel — SentaiFive ? Leg10n (戦隊ファイヴ) (@SentaiFive) March 10, 2018

“Another mediocre at best episode. Very slight improvement over the past few weeks but still at the bare minimum. #PowerRangers #SuperNinjaSteel”

@thunderpunks

This episode showed a welcome side of Brody, the fun snarky side that fans rarely get to see.

“WE GET THE POINT” BRODY HAS NO CHILL #PRSNS #powerrangers #ninjasteel”

@thunderpunks also couldn’t get enough of Brody with a Ninja Star stuck in his helmet.

“THE STAR IS STICKING OUT OF HIS HEAD WHY IS THAT THE MOST HILARIOUS THING #PRSNS #powerrangers #ninjasteel”

@SDagger02

Patrick Chirico enjoyed the lesson of this week’s episode, which centered on getting tunnel vision to the detriment of those around you.

Episode 7 was a Very Awesome Episode with a Good Life lesson #PowerRangers #SuperNinjaSteel #PRSNS — patrick chirico (@SDagger02) March 10, 2018

“Episode 7 was a Very Awesome Episode with a Good Life lesson #PowerRangers #SuperNinjaSteel #PRSNS”