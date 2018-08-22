Funko’s ‘Power Rangers’ 6-Inch White Tigerzord Pop Figure Has Arrived

Several exclusive Funko Pop figures from the Power Rangers 25th anniversary wave are now available to order, including the 6-inch White Tigerzord!

The Power Rangers White Tigerzord figure is a Hot Topic exclusive that is available to order here while supplies last. You can also order Pudgy Pig and Pumpkin Rapper at GameStop. The 6-inch glow-in-the-dark Megazord is still available to pre-order at Entertainment Earth, though it has sold through the first batch and will now ship in November. Grab one now before you have to wait even longer or it sells out altogether.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The remaining Power Rangers exclusives that have yet to be released include a 2-pack of Rita Repulsa and Lord Zedd at Books-A-Million, and a 10″ Dino Ultrazord at Target. A Black and Gold Megazord debuted at Power Morphicon over the weekend, and will now hit your wallet pretty hard on eBay.

On a related note, the Funko Power Rangers Lord Drakkon Pop figure is a Previews Exclusive limited to only 30,000 units. Previews Exclusive figures are reserved for comic books stores and select specialty shops, and Entertainment Earth just happens to be one of those shops. That’s why you can pre-order the figure right here with shipping slated for February.

This is the easiest, guaranteed option when it comes to getting one of the Lord Drakkon Pops for your collection, so take advantage of it while you can. The official description reads:

“Lord Drakkon is back, seeking power and might as a new PREVIEWS exclusive Funko POP! figure. No Ranger is safe from this detailed vinyl figure of the evil green Ranger, an alternate-reality version of Tommy Oliver. Limited to only 30,000 pieces worldwide, this collectible figure of the Power Rangers tyrant Lord Drakkon features the familiar stylized Funko design and comes in a collector-friendly window box package.”

As for the rest of the Mighty Morphin Power Rangers 25th anniversary Funko lineup, you can pre-order the entire wave via the links below.

• POP! TV: Power Rangers – Rita Repulsa

• POP! TV: Power Rangers – Goldar

• POP! TV: Power Rangers – Lord Zedd

• POP! TV: Power Rangers – Blue Ranger (No Helmet)

• POP! TV: Power Rangers – Green Ranger (No Helmet)

• POP! TV: Power Rangers – Red Ranger (No Helmet)

• POP! TV: Power Rangers – Pink Ranger (No Helmet)

• POP! TV: Power Rangers – Black Ranger (No Helmet)

• POP! TV: Power Rangers – Yellow Ranger (No Helmet)

Keep tabs on comicbook.com/approved and/or @NerdApproved on Twitter for more info on new products, deals, and collectibles!

Note: This is not a sponsored post, but if you purchase one of the awesome products featured above, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.