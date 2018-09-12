The Power Rangers Pick Up The Pieces In ‘Go Go Power Rangers’ #13 Preview

The Mighty Morphin Rangers will be picking up the pieces of Shattered Grid in Go Go Power Rangers #13, and we’ve got your exclusive first look.

The series will continue its focus on the original five Rangers in Go Go Power Rangers #13, which will have writer Ryan Parrott and new series artist Eleonora Carlini (Batgirl) at the helm. The original Rangers don’t have the Ranger Slayer to contend with any longer, but Rita is more than happy to fill that void. You can check out the description below.

“After coming face-to-face with the Ranger Slayer, the Mighty Morphin Power Rangers are still trying to make sense of the incredible encounter and settling back into their normal teen lives. Little do they know that Rita Repulsa is setting into motion a plan to retrieve an artifact that might be the key to besting Zordon and the Rangers once and for all.”

Go Go Power Rangers #13 features a main cover by Dan Mora (Klaus), along with variant covers by Miguel Mercado (Over The Garden Wall), Audrey Mok (Archie) and Natacha Bustos (Moon Girl & Devil Dinosaur).

“And just because Shattered Grid is over, it doesn’t make anything easier for the original Power Rangers, as Ryan and Eleonara will reveal a critical piece of Power Rangers lore in their new story arc,” said Dafna Pleban, Senior Editor, BOOM! Studios.

You can find all of the covers in the gallery.

“The events of Shattered Grid took full advantage of the comic book medium to tell an epic Power Rangers story of unparalleled scale and scope,” says Brian Casentini, SVP of Power Rangers Franchise Development & Production. “And with that, has come an incredible, unique opportunity for Hasbro, Boom Studios and the fantastic team of Marguerite Bennett and Simone Di Meo to continue to explore and deepen our mythology and bring entirely new worlds to life. The upcoming stories in both Beyond the Grid and Ryan’s forthcoming arc in Go Go will continue to deliver the amazing storytelling our audience has come to appreciate from Power Rangers comics.”

Currently, Power Rangers is celebrating 25 continuous years on the air, making it one of the longest-running kids’ live-action series in television history with nearly 900 episodes aired to date. “Power Rangers Super Ninja Steel” can be seen on Saturdays at 12 p.m. (ET/PT) on Nickelodeon in the U.S.

Go Go Power Rangers #13 is written by Ryan Parrott and drawn by Eleonora Carlini and hits comic stores this October. You can find more Power Rangers coverage at our hub and by following me on Twitter @MattMuellerCB!