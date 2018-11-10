Trini Takes The Lead In ‘Go Go Power Rangers’ #14 Preview

The Rangers are sporting new colors and roles in Go Go Power Rangers #14, and they seem to be adapting quite well, especially Trini.

The new preview of BOOM! Studios’ Go Go Power Rangers #14 gives us a glimpse at the swapped Rangers, but it also gives us a look at Jason’s early life, specifically the moment where he started his journey in martial arts, a journey that would ultimately pave the way to becoming a Power Ranger.

It turns out Jason didn’t necessarily do it willingly, at least at first, as his mom dropped him off at the Angel Grove Karate Academy, hoping the class would help him work out some of his anger issues. When the instructor points out some things about why he might be angry, well…let’s just say he touched on a bit of a nerve, but it was a necessary step.

Flash forward to the present and those lessons he learned in the Karate Academy are paying off huge dividends, not just in physical skill (that agility is coming in handy though) but also in regards to mental skill, as few manage to keep their cool like Jason.

As for Trini, we get a look at the newest Red Ranger in battle, and if you ever doubted her abilities before you won’t have that problem any longer. It really seems Trini was born to be a leader, and she’s looking like a natural Red Ranger.

You can check out the new preview in the gallery, and the full description can be found below.

Saban’s Go Go Power Rangers #14

Publisher: BOOM! Studios

Writer: Ryan Parrott

Artist: Eleonora Carlini

Colorist: Raúl Angulo

Letterer: Ed Dukeshire

Cover Artists:

Main Cover: Dan Mora

Intermix Cover: Miguel Mercado

Preorder Cover: Audrey Mok

Homage Incentive Cover: Natacha Bustos

Price: $3.99

Synopsis: Separated for the first time since becoming Power Rangers, the teens must use their wits and inner strength to overcome the odds and distance between them, just as Rita Repulsa comes ever closer to unearthing her ultimate weapon!

Go Go Power Rangers #14 is in comic stores on November 14th.

What are you most excited to see in Go Go Power Rangers? Let us know in the comments!