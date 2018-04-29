‘Go Go Power Rangers’ #9 Preview Reveals Rebel Kimberly In Shattered Grid

Shattered Grid has arrived in Go Go Power Rangers, and the Rangers aren’t going to take it lying down.

The newest preview for BOOM! Studios’ Go Go Power Rangers #9 shows the world after Drakkon’s forces have already moved in, and the Ranger Slayer isn’t the only Pink Ranger on the scene.

The preview reveals Bulk and the crew getting chased through some abandoned houses, and their pursuers turn out to be some of Drakkon’s Mastodon Sentries. After an exchange, the Sentries decided to take them out, but an unknown rescuer comes to their aid, pelting them with arrows.

Their savior turns out to be Kimberly, rocking a more robin-hood themed costume and an old style bow. It’s unknown whether or not she still has her Morpher, as she still has some pink accents in her costume. Could Drakkon have already snatched the Mighty Morphin team’s Morphers?

We’ll find out more in the full issue, but we can’t wait to see what the other Rangers are looking like these days.

Fans will also get more information on how things turned out this way, as the second half of the preview takes place before what’s being called “Arrival Day”.

Kimberly is also the focus in this section, as the issues between her parents seem to be coming to a head.

Elsewhere Trini and Billy get the spotlight, with Billy trying to strengthen the bond between him and his Zord. Whether that will ultimately work or not remains to be seen, but it certainly can’t hurt.

You can check out the full preview in the gallery, and you can find out more about Shattered Grid here.

Saban’s Go Go Power Rangers #9 is written by Ryan Parrott and drawn by Dan Mora with colors by Raul Angulo and letters by Ed Dukeshire. Variant covers were provided by Miguel Mercado, Audrey Mok, Dylan Todd, and Natacha Bustos. You can check out the official description below.

“As the Rangers deal with the fallout of Rita’s sinister plan and Matthew’s startling return, a new threat emerges with a shocking connection to Lord Drakkon.”

Saban’s Go Go Power Rangers #9 is in comic stores on May 2.