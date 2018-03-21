Go Go Power Rangers: The Ranger Slayer Is Revealed As SPOILER

Lord Drakkon is the big bad of Power Rangers Shattered Grid, but as Go Go Power Rangers reveals, he won’t be the only villain to contend with.

Spoilers follow for Saban’s Go Go Power Rangers #8, so if you haven’t read the issue yet don’t scroll any further unless you want to know the details. You can check out our spoiler-free review here.

Seriously…not kidding here.

Okay, cool. So, as previously revealed, Shattered Grid will introduce another new Ranger to the mix, and that is the Ranger Slayer. In the final pages of Go Go this week, fans finally get to see who that Ranger is, and it turns out it is none other than the Pink Ranger.

Yep, the Pink Ranger of Drakkon’s world is the Ranger Slayer and is the Ranger seen only in silhouette on the cover of Go Go Power Rangers #9. She is wearing a tattered cape and holding a deadly looking bow, with black woven through her traditionally pink and white costume.

She is on a mission to recover Lord Drakkon from the other Rangers’ dimension, and that will seemingly bring her into contact with the early team of Mighty Morphin Rangers.

It’s a heck of a debut, and design wise she looks phenomenal. She’s also about to make some Ranger lives very, very miserable.

You can check out the Ranger Slayer in the image above.

This character certainly fits what Go Go writer Ryan Parrott teased previously, and is destined to change the current group of Rangers in a big way.

“The idea was to try and find a character that could come in and could bring out all those emotional and personal storylines that I’ve been trying to play with in the series, in a way that felt organic, that would actually propel it forward,” Parrott said.

Saban’s Go Go Power Rangers #8 is written by Ryan Parrott with art by Dan Mora, and the official description can be found below. You can read our full review of the issue here.

“With Rita’s plan throwing chaos into the life of the Power Rangers, Billy faces a harrowing choice…”

Saban’s Go Go Power Rangers #8 is in comic stores today.