‘Go Go Power Rangers’ #11 Preview Reveals What Happened To SPOILER

The next step in the Ranger Slayer’s journey is almost here, and a new preview reveals what happened to a key figure in the Drakkon universe.

Spoilers incoming for Saban‘s Go Go Power Rangers #11, so if you want to go in not knowing you’ve been warned.

We good? Good. So towards the beginning of each issue of Go Go’s Shattered Grid tie-ins, we find out a little bit more about the origin of the Ranger Slayer. Go Go #11 is no different, but this preview shows what happened to the Drakkon universe version of Matthew, Kimberly’s boyfriend in the regular universe.

Kimberly and Bulk stop a few Mastodon Sentries before they can invade a makeshift hospital, and as they help the wounded get moving to a safer location Kimberly stumbles upon a wounded person on sitting against the wall, who turns out to be Matt. He looks really rough, with bandages all over his body and bandages wrapped around his right arm, covering up what appears to be an amputated hand.

Kimberly’s stunned, as she was told he was dead, but the doctor reveals Matt fought off an entire sentry team all by himself. Matt explains they found the school, and thus he had to spring into action. Kimberly tells Matt they’re going to get him out of here, but Bulk runs in and says there are a dozen Sentries making their way towards them and they have to get the rest of the people out.

Kimberly asks Bulk to help out with Matt but when she turns around he’s already passed. As she holds him the doctor apologizes, saying his injuries were just too severe.

This leads right into the next page, which features Kimberly declaring “He’s taken Jason, and Billy…and now Matt. I’m not gonna let him take anyone else. I’m gonna go kill Drakkon…”

This ties into our previous theory, as when Ranger Slayer faced the other Rangers she stopped mid punch when she noticed Matt. Now we know why. You can check out the full preview in the gallery.

Saban’s Go Go Power Rangers #11

Publisher: BOOM! Studios

Writer: Ryan Parrott

Artist: Dan Mora

Cover Artists:

Main Cover: Dan Mora

Intermix Cover: Miguel Mercado

Subscription Cover: Natacha Bustos

Homage Incentive Cover: Audrey Mok

Colorist: Raúl Angulo

Letterer: Ed Dukeshire

Price: $3.99

Synopsis: “While Matt puts his life on the line to get close to the Rangers, Kimberly must face the Ranger Slayer alone.”

Saban’s Go Go Power Rangers #11 hits comic stores on July 4.