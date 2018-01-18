You’ll Wish This Gold Dragon Power Rangers Cosplay Was Part Of The Show

The Green Ranger is one of the most popular Rangers of all time, but it turns out his suit looks even better in black and gold.

Thanks to this cosplay from Daniel Gotham, fans can meet the Gold Dragon Ranger. The Ranger features Tommy’s trademark helmet, Dragon Shield, and Dragon Dagger, but all of these have been given a black and gold facelift. Instead of an all golden shield, only the symbol area is gold here, and the belt is also all gold as opposed to the original white.

The gantlets are based on the Super Hero Beat Down version of the costume, produced by Bat In The Sun, and fit this new version much better than the original gloves.

You can check out the impressive cosplay in the image above, and more photos are available on his Instagram, including a pretty sweet team-up with Star Wars’ Boba Fett.

For more of Daniel Gotham's work, you can head over to his Instagram and Facebook pages.

The black and gold design kind of makes you want to see other color variations of the Green Ranger suit. Imagine a Blue Dragon Ranger, Pink Dragon Ranger, or Pink Dragon Ranger? If it looks half as good as this cosplay does, it definitely needs to happen.

Now, there is an episode of the original show where Zack Taylor (the Black Ranger) does wear the Dragon Shield, but it occurred only once. It happened in the 60th episode of season 1 titled An Oyster Stew, though in that case Zack only received the shield and not the other design elements of Tommy’s costume.

You can vote and rank your favorite Mighty Morphin Power Rangers episodes here, and make sure to follow @MattMuellerCB for all of your Power Rangers coverage.