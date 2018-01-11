This Power Rangers Cosplay Brings Classic Green Vs White Ranger Fight To Life

When it comes to the Green and White Ranger, fans are often divided on who is more powerful, and this latest Power Rangers Cosplay brings that debate to life.

Cosplayer Patrick Skye decided to bring this dream fight into the real world, pitting the Green Ranger against the White Ranger. Both cosplays are fantastic, and each Ranger is equipped to deal some damage, with the Green Ranger holding the sword of darkness and the White Ranger wielding the sentient sword Saba.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Now, you can’t have a fight without a referee, and for this one, Skye drafted a classic Power Rangers villain. As you can see in the photos, the referee for this bout is none other than the Wizard of Deception, who many will remember as the person responsible for this whole mess in the first place.

The costumes are spot on, but the photos themselves are just as good, and those are the product of Kim Photos. The locations feel right out of Angel Grove and offer some nice contrast with the suits themselves.

[Start Gallery Call-to-Action Key=7129]

This battle is an homage to a classic Power Rangers battle in season 2 of Mighty Morphin Power Rangers. In the episode Return of the Green Ranger, Rita Repulsa seeks out the aid of the Wizard of Deception to help her create a clone of her old Green Ranger Tommy. The Putties manage to collect a piece of Tommy’s hair, which allows Rita and the Wizard to craft a new Green Ranger, who goes up against the real Tommy, who is now the White Ranger.

The evil Tommy even manages to bring back the Dragonzord from its slumber, and thanks to his clone Tommy is significantly weakened. It ultimately takes destroying the Wizard of Deceptions’ wand to get rid of the clone and send the Dragonzord back to the sea.

It caused a lot of chaos in Angel Grove, but at least we got this amazing cosplay out of it right? You can view more photos in the gallery.

You can find more of Patrick Skye’s work on Instagram and Facebook, and make sure to check out Kim Photos on Instagram as well.