Hasbro CEO Talks Power Rangers Performance So Far

Hasbro’s 2019 is off to a great start, as the toy and gaming company rebounds from the debris left by the closure of Toys “R” Us. That’s great news for Power Rangers fans, as the company is now the overseer of the franchise, launching the new era with Power Rangers Beast Morphers. Now that the master toy license is officially in Hasbro‘s hands, Beast Morphers toys are starting to hit stores while their collector’s line the Lightning Collection is set to hit store shelves very soon. Hasbro spoke about all their brands during their recent Quarter 1 earnings call, and that included Power Rangers.

Hasbro CEO Brian Goldner was asked about how the initial shipments of Power Rangers products are performing, and despite the small sample size, the results are quite promising (via Seeking Alpha).

“Sure. Well, the launch of POWER RANGERS is starting in North America,” Goldner said. “The line launch there. We had some products ship in Q1, but limited. It will roll out in the subsequent quarters, both in North America and around the world. I’m very pleased with the ratings of the new show. It’s a ratings leader in its time slot. It’s offering a very strong lead out. And Nickelodeon’s been a very good partner and helping us to market the new series. The team has done a great job in producing this transition from Saban to our own studio has been seamless, and I give the team a lot of credit for producing such a high quality show that’s really beloved by kids and improved in a number of ways from the last production. So we’re, obviously, very excited about POWER RANGERS, not only for this year, 9 months, but for 2020 as we’ll have a full year impact. So very good there.”

Hasbro seems pleased with the show and the initial toys, and now the Lightning Collection is already making an impact in local stores. With the Gold Ranger making his debut in the show as well, the momentum seems to be moving in the right direction for the brand, and that’s good news for everyone.

Beast Morphers stars Rorrie D. Travis (Devon/Red), Jacqueline Scislowski (Zoey/Yellow), Jasmeet Baduwalia (Ravi/Blue), Abraham Rodriguez (Nate), Liana Ramirez (Roxy), Colby Strong (Blaze), Cosme Flores (Ben), Kristina Ho (Betty), Kevin Copeland (Mayor Daniels), and James Gordon (Handyman), and you can check out the official description for Power Rangers Beast Morphers below.

“Set in the future, a secret agency combines a newly discovered substance called “Morph-X” with animal DNA to create the Power Rangers Beast Morphers team. The Rangers must fight off an evil sentient computer virus bent on taking over the source of all Ranger power, the Morphin Grid itself. Featuring never-before-seen leather suits and an all-new beast-themed arsenal (including dynamic new Zords), fans should get ready for a season full of secret ops and morphinominal fun.”

Power Rangers Beast Morphers airs Saturdays on Nickelodeon at 8 am est.

