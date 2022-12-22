Here Is What The Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Look Like as Humans

The Power Rangers and the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles are teaming up once again in the sequel to the truly delightful Mighty Morphin Power Rangers/Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, and a new preview of MMPR/TMNT II #1 has given us our first look at the Turtles’ new human forms. As you can see in the image below, Donatello and Michelangelo are the two we see at Ernie’s alongside the Rangers, and they retain their signature colors throughout their outfits. Hopefully, we’ll get to see what Leonardo and Raphael’s human forms look like, and you can check out the full preview starting on the next slide.

As you can see in the preview, the Turtles’ human forms are an illusion, likely emanating from some technology designed by Donnie and Billy. Donnie starts to have issues and so Billy gets him to another spot, and this is fitting since the Rangers received their own Ninja forms while the Turtles and April O’Neil were able to morph into Rangers in the original crossover series.

You can check out the full preview starting on the next slide, and you can find the official description for Mighty Morphin Power Rangers/Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles II #1 below.

“In this sequel comic book series, several months have passed since the Teenagers With Attitude and the Heroes In A Half Shell teamed up to defeat the unholy alliance of Rita Repulsa and Shredder, but a new threat will force them to reunite in the crossover YOU demanded!

Between an invasion from beyond, old enemies teaming up with unlikely accomplices, and a threat to the Rangers’ powers themselves, will the two teams survive the onslaught from a terrifying new foe?”

Mighty Morphin Power Rangers/Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles II #1 hits comic stores on December 28th, and as always you can talk all things Power Rangers and TMNT with me on Twitter @MattAguilarCB!

