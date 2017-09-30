Jason David Frank Is Taking On The Ninja Steel Power Rangers At New York Comic Con

Mighty Morphin’s Jason David Frank took on fans at San Diego Comic Con in Legacy Wars, but he might have finally met his match in the Rangers from Ninja Steel.

You can be one of the lucky fans to see the throwdown at New York Comic Con, where Frank will take on the cast of Power Rangers Ninja Steel in the hit mobile title Power Rangers Legacy Wars. Last time around Frank took on players as the original Green Ranger, but for New York Comic Con he will be playing as the White Ranger, a fight that will take place as part of the White Ranger Tiger Power event, and it should be quite entertaining.

The showdown will take place on Saturday, October 7th at 1:00 pm, but Frank and the cast will also be taking on fans in the game as well. Players can win NYCC exclusive character codes and other Power Rangers swag, so make sure to head to the Lionsgate Booth #210 for the event.

Hopefully Frank can find the rest of his costume when he gets to NYCC, as his morphing abilities only seem to trigger his helmet these days. You can watch the full announcement video below.

As for the Ninja Steel Rangers, fans will be able to interact with them in two different events. The first will be at the BOOM! Studios booth as part of an autograph signing of a limited edition card. The second will be as part of a Power Rangers: Legacy Wars experience, and if you can’t be there in person, you’ll still be able to see an exclusive interview on the Twitch livestream.

While it won’t include the Ninja Steel Rangers, fans will be able to take part in a BOOM! Studios panel centered on the Power Rangers comics. The Go Go Power Rangers Comics panel will feature Mighty Morphin Power Rangers writer Kyle Higgins, BOOM! Studios managing editor Bryce Carlson, Mighty Morphin Power Rangers stars David Yost and Walter Jones and will be moderated by ComicBook.com’s Jim Viscardi.

New York Comic Con takes place at the Javits Center from October 5 to the 8th.