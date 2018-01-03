New Super Sentai Season ‘Lupinranger vs Patoranger’ Revealed

Super Sentai has officially revealed it’s 2018 season thanks to a new ad, and it will be Kaitou Sentai Lupinranger vs. Keisatsu Sentai Patoranger!

A new ad shows several of the Sentai Rangers, with the Patorangers having badges on their police hat shaped visors and the Lupinrangers having visors that look like edgy tophats (can’t be the only one that sees that right?). The ad also shows a few of their vehicles, with three Patoranger ground vehicles shown while the Lupinrangers section shows three air vehicles (via Power Rangers NOW).

The last section shows what appears to be a two-way weapon, which will combine with the vehicles differently depending on if they are Lupinranger or Patoranger. The Patoranger ones attach to the bottom, while the Lupinranger ones attach to the top.

The Patorangers will consist of a Red, Pink, and Green Ranger, while the Lupinrangers will feature a Red, Yellow, and Blue Ranger squad. You can see the first look in the image below.

According to recent rumors, the season will be a cops vs robbers type show that will tell two different storylines taking place in the same world. Patoranger and Lupinranger will alternate each week, with stories that are unique but intersect with the other. Eventually, around episode 20, the narrative and the shows will converge, forming one cohesive story.

Patoranger and Lupinranger will also have separate toy lines until the convergence, but once that happens the new toys will be able to combine and interact as is custom for Power Rangers figures. The ad refers to the weapon as a 2-way weapon, so this could be proof of that concept. This is a boon for the show toy wise, as they will be able to debut two separate toy lines and then release a third wave when the shows become one.

Another rumor suggests that one of these Rangers will be a spy, and will bounce between both storylines before they converge. None of that is official yet mind you, but so we’ll keep you updated when more details get released.

Kaitou Sentai Lupinranger vs. Keisatsu Sentai Patoranger is set to debut in Japan in early 2018.