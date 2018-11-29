Kourtney and Khloe Kardashian Show Off Their Power Rangers Look

Khloe and Kourtney Kardashian recently revealed their take on Power Rangers, but it’s not what you’re probably expecting.

Khloe was out with her sister Kourtney and took to Instagram to show off a photo of themselves in brightly colored outfits. We’re imagining that’s where the caption “Power Rangers unite!! My BFF!!!” came from, and to be fair bright colors are very much a part of the franchise’s DNA, as is spandex.

That said, the outfits aren’t much more than tops and shorts (with an extra jacket in Khloe’s case) so we wouldn’t exactly call these uniforms you would see in Power Rangers. You know though, maybe there’s a new line of Power Rangers coming down the pike. Let’s call them the Power Kardashians. No? Okay, well I tried.

Power Rangers unite!! My BFF!!!

You can check out the image for yourself above.

The current season of Power Rangers is Super Ninja Steel, but it only has one episode left (the Christmas special) before that era is officially concluded. With the conclusion to Super Ninja Steel, the Saban era of Power Rangers will officially come to an end, as Power Rangers Beast Morphers will be the first season under the Hasbro umbrella. Granted, development on the show was started at Saban, but Hasbro will be the ones really taking that baton forward in regards to the show for the next few years.

Power Rangers Super Ninja Steel stars William Shewfelt (Brody/Red), Chrysti Ane (Sarah/Pink), Peter Sudarso (Preston/Blue), Zoe Robins (Hayley/White), Nico Greetham (Calvin/Yellow), Jordi Webber (Aiden/Levi/Gold), Kelson Henderson (Mick Kanic), Caleb Bendit (Monty), Chris Sean Reid (Victor Vincent), Jacque Drew (Madame Odius), and Byron Coll/Emma Carr (Redbot).

The series synopsis reads as follows:

“In Power Rangers Super Ninja Steel, the heroic teens find themselves face-to-face with an old enemy when they discover Madame Odius is still alive and more determined than ever to steal the Ninja Nexus Prism and revive its powers for her nefarious purposes. Now it’s up to the Rangers, and some unexpected help from new friends, to use the power of teamwork to protect the Prism, defeat Odius and save the world!”

