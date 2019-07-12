Legend of the White Dragon Movie Kickstarter Announced

Bat in the Sun finally revealed what it’s been teasing for the past few weeks, and it’s called Legend of the White Dragon. The new project is a full trailer for something that Bat in the Sun (makers of Super Power Beat Down) want to turn into a full feature film, and they’ve launched a new Kickstarter to do just that. The project comes from Aaron Schoenke and Sean Schoenke as well as a variety of Power Rangers actors like Jason David Frank, Ciara Hanna, Johnny Yong Bosch, and Jason Faunt, though more will be in the feature film if it gets created. You can head here to check out the Kickstarter page, but we’ve included some of the highlights for you below.

Like all Kickstarter campaigns, this one will feature a number of tiers and stretch goals if the main goal of $500,000 is met. Some of those rewards include exclusive signed photos from the cast, digital versions of the script, signed posters, download of the music score, and higher tier rewards like being invited to the premiere, a signed Dragon Helmet, a producer credit, and a set visit and photo with the cast, as well as the full movie.

If the campaign runs over $500,000 Bat in the Sun will use that to make bigger sets, more effects, and even tease some giant robot battles.

You can check out the official description below.

“In the Aftermath, the city was left decimated. A past reminder of the great battle and fall of heroes. As a result of the death and destruction the city became known as Angel Graves. The heroes were blamed, stripped of their titles and hunted. But as evil once again threatens to return, they must rise from the ashes with the power of the White Dragon.

Now that they have located the White Dragon crystal, they must convince the “once hero” to dawn the crystal’s powers. It is to late? Has the government’s secret Dragon project reached a point of no return? In the climax of the story, the two dragons must battle for the fate of the city and possibly the world!”

