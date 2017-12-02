LEGO Doesn’t Approve ‘Mighty Morphin Power Rangers’ Ideas Set

It seems fans will have to wait a bit longer for a proper Power Rangers LEGO set.

That’s because LEGO recently announced the result of their 2017 LEGO Review. LEGO reviews a new batch of Ideas projects that all have 10,000 supporters or more, which Lego artist Bruce Lowell (Bruceywan) achieved with his Mighty Morphin Power Rangers set.

Despite a great campaign and a killer design, LEGO revealed that they would not be producing the set, and offered an official comment on the project, which you can find below.

“Our team has thoroughly considered the possibility of releasing this project as a LEGO set according to the criteria of the LEGO Review. Unfortunately, the LEGO Review Board has decided that we will not produce this project as a set. Thank you to bruceywan for the passion and creativity that went into this project, and to all of you who voted so that we would have the opportunity to consider this as a potential LEGO set. We’re sorry to deliver this disappointing news.”

Any fans who saw this set have to be disappointed by the news, as it featured not only the command center with Alpha 5 and Zordon but also 7 Power Rangers, including the Green and White Rangers. It even has a viewing globe for good measure.

Lowell launched the campaign because he and his two sons are giant Power Rangers fans, and it seemed like the perfect time thanks to the upcoming 25th anniversary.

“I’ve loved the concept of LEGO Ideas from its inception and have been impressed by every set released,” Lowell said. “I’ve been waiting for the right idea and the right time to try my hand at a project. As a lifelong LEGO builder (and Power Rangers fan!), and now the proud father of two Power Rangers fans, this set seemed like a no-brainer. Please help me make LEGO Power Rangers a reality; if not for me and my sons, than for everyone to celebrate the upcoming movie and/or the Power Rangers’ 25th anniversary in 2018!”

The good news is that you can still request commissions from Lowell through his official website, and make sure to check out his full portfolio of other creations as well.